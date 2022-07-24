New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he still believes the coronavirus originated in nature, but admitted he remains “open-minded.”

“We have an open mind, but it seems like a very natural occurrence, but you keep an open mind,” he told Fox News Special Report host Brett Baier.

Bayer pressed Fauci over emails that show Fauci had previously dismissed the lab leak theory as a “shiny object” that would “go away” when discussing the source with top scientists.

“Brett, I know you’re a good guy,” Fauci responded. “I’ve known you for a long time. If you take a bunch of emails that people consider and think about, and you stop there and look carefully at all the people who wrote the emails, and then say now that you see this in the peer-reviewed literature that we’ve published, they explain very clearly why they think this is a natural occurrence. .”

Fauci added in the interview that “more people are saying” that the virus originated in a lab “doesn’t mean there’s more evidence.”

Fauci faced Sharp criticism from Republicans They suggested a government cover-up over the origins of the virus, which many believe came from a lab in Wuhan, China, and not an animal in nature.

Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Fox News this week that if his party takes control of Congress in November, Fauci will be forced to testify about the profit of research into the origins of the virus and the function Fauci’s office is conducting in Wuhan. Laboratory.

“I absolutely believe that this virus, this pandemic that killed 6 million people worldwide, leaked out of the lab,” Paul told America Reports. “But I think there was a concerted effort by him and his colleagues to cover it up and make sure it didn’t come to light, that the NIH was funding that lab and that there was reasonable scientific evidence. The lab. So he’s going to testify under oath. And I hope he sticks around because we have some questions.”

Fauci, The Highest paid employee In the federal government, President Biden announced this week that he will retire at the end of his term.