Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. A.S. Anthony Fauci He was blasted by conservatives on social media after he joked that he had created the coronavirus in his kitchen.

“At the epicenter of the initial outbreak, WA1 – Washington 1 is considered an ancestral model strain,” Dr. Larry Corey told Fauci in a talk on the campus of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington, where Fauci is receiving the award. Tuesday

“No, I developed an ancestral model species,” Fauci jokingly responded. “I created.”

“That’s right, you give it up,” Corey responded with a laugh.

“I’m in my kitchen, I…” Fauci said, pretending he’d dropped an imaginary object on the floor.

“Gain-of-function, there we go,” says Corey, before joking about making Italian meatballs in his kitchen while Fauci created the virus.

Most of the audience laughed along with the two doctors, but the reaction came from conservatives Social media Not easy ones.

“Despicable: He mocks and trolls as the single person arguably most responsible for promoting policies that have damaged millions of lives and helped irrevocably cripple our Republican system,” author and journalist Benjamin Weingarten tweeted.

“Fauci jokes about creating SARS-CoV-2,” Blaze Media CEO Tyler Corditis posted. “Look, it’s funny because we all know it’s impossible. He’s not that smart. But he’s arrogant.

“Very poor taste joke from Tyrant Fauci,” tweeted Young Americans for Liberty. “Not only is he a terrible doctor, he’s deaf!”

Fauci has become a prominent target of conservatives in the coronavirus era over a range of issues, including tougher coronavirus restrictions and controversy over “gain-of-function” research funding from his National Institutes of Health, which moved to a lab in Wuhan. In China, many believe the coronavirus originated.

While many across the country, including prominent Republican politicians, have leaned toward the theory that the virus escaped from a Wuhan lab, Fauci has insisted that he believes the virus originated in nature.

Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, said last month that his party would force Fauci under oath about the origins of the virus and any potential cover-up if Republicans take control of Congress in the fall.

Fauci’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.