Dr. Anthony Fauci was criticized for an interview Tuesday on Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” in which he downplayed the documented impact on children of public school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During one exchange, Cavuto asked, “In retrospect, doctor, do you worry that it went too far? … It’s going to hurt children forever, especially if they can’t go to school except remotely.”

“Well, I don’t think it’s hurt anyone irreparably,” Fauci responded, adding, “People pick and choose… things about me.”

“No remorse for what they did to the kids. None,” Scott Jennings, a Republican CNN contributor and George W. Bush administration alumnus, tweeted in response to the exchange.

Representative. Dan Bishop, RN.C., said, “Fauci doesn’t live in the real world. He just wants everyone to forget his misbehavior now so he can get a $350k annual pension!”

Josh Barnett, a Republican House candidate running in Arizona, tweeted, “Everything he does is a lie and he should be prosecuted for a function investigation and lying to Congress!”

“Didn’t he think of a single lockdown death???” Phil Kerpen, president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, tweeted.

“Kids are killing themselves,” Ellen Carmichael, a conservative activist and entrepreneur, wrote in response to Fauci’s claim that the lockdowns did no irreversible harm.

Eduardo Neret, a former campus reform reporter published in the Washington Examiner, similarly tweeted, “Except, of course, the kids who killed themselves because of Fauci’s policies.”

Nicole Safier, MD, tweeted, “Instead of accepting some serious recommendations and apologizing, Dr. Fauci refuses to acknowledge the long-term damage to children because he fears the teachers’ union rather than putting children first. Unbelievable.”

Multiple studies show that COVID-19 school closures have dire effects on students’ physical health, mental health, and academic outcomes.