New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Injunctive relief against a school district came after a Maine father who spoke out against sexist library books in local schools was banned from attending all events.

Shawn McBrearty of Cumberland County, Maine, recently slammed the library’s books, including “The Other Boy,” the story of a 12-year-old boy who tries to hide from his family that he is transgender, and “All Boys Are Not Blue,” for reporting “sexually graphic content.” Removed from libraries in multiple states.

Regional School Unit 22 explained that the father was banned from school because of “Mr. McBrearty’s abusive and repeated failure to follow reasonable RSU 22 policies regarding meeting attendance” and that the audio recording he played at the meeting, which the district claimed was “obscene.” English.”

McBraery, a volunteer with the conservative Maine First Project, accused the district’s teachers of teaching the controversy. Critical Race Theory (CRT) which is based on the idea that US institutions are inherently racist.

Maine father battles serious race theory at girls’ school

When the board barred him from meetings, he sued, arguing that his constitutional rights were violated. The US District Court for Maine ruled in his favor and issued a restraining order in his favor, overturning the district’s ban.

District Judge Nancy Torresen wrote, “Here, it is difficult to shake the feeling that the school board is restricting speech because the board disagrees with both Mr. McBrearty’s views and the unpleasantness that accompanies them.”

Torresen found that McBrearty’s reference to “hardcore anal sex” in the school library book was not obscene under the law because it “did not appeal to any prejudicial interest and [was] offered to make a political or philosophical point.”

“This is a huge first step for parents in Maine and across the country to be able to use their protected free speech rights to address the educational issues we’re seeing in these public schools,” McBreary told Fox News Digital. “This is a victory for everyone, regardless of political affiliation, gender, race or sexuality, because the First Amendment speaks for all Americans.”

New York Times: Republicans who oppose critical race theory are engaged in a culture war

McBrearty’s attorney, Mark Randazza, praised the judge as “principled.”

“Government apparatuses cannot banish people from public life because they do not like to be challenged,” he said in a statement. “Working in government means you have to accept criticism. If you can’t do that, you have no business being in that position. I’m impressed with the amount of work the judge has put into her decision. Which I don’t think she personally agrees with. But a That’s what a principled judge does.”

“The difference between me and my client and the defendant in this case is that in the future, when someone tries to stifle their freedom of expression, I will be there to defend their rights. These censorious communists will never stand up for dissenters’ speech,” he added. said “They’re not just power drunk, they’re Peter O’Toole levels out of their minds. I hope this slap in the face of their totalitarianism will calm them down and start behaving like American government officials, not Soviet ones.”

Calling out RSU22 school board chair Heath Miller by name and predicting it would have a massive negative impact on the community, McBraery said he was “damaged” by the incident.

“The fact that Heath Miller and the board tried to ban me from public school campuses until the end of the year has created a fear of erasing the culture of the region,” the father told Fox Digital. “If they’re going to be criminalized, who’s going to talk?”

The father is also being sued by the neighboring Herman School Department. where he is accused Threatening the teacher and making false statements. That case is pending in Penobscot County Superior Court in Bangor.

McBraery clashed with school officials last year when he said he was banned from his daughters’ high school graduation for objecting to the teaching of CRT at their school, saying on “The Faulkner Focus” that “we need education, not indoctrination.”

“The mob, the trolls, they go after everybody,” he said. “I got pushed and I pushed back really hard.”

The Portland Press Herald reported that officials said McBrearty was never banned from attending graduation, only being able to request from being on campus and attending school events on a case-by-case basis. McBrearty was asked to graduate and was approved by MSAD 51 Superintendent Jeff Porter, the outlet said, citing a statement released by district officials. Porter also told the media outlet that district officials “don’t want to interfere with his children’s graduation.”

Porter responded in a statement to Fox News, rejecting the argument that the district is teaching CRT.

“MSAD #51 does not use CRTs in its schools,” he said. “We do not teach white children to hate the color of their skin. On the contrary, we teach all our students the importance of self-worth and acceptance of themselves and others. We believe that all children are gifts. It is simply untrue that parents create and There is an unfortunate connection to an undercurrent of national political ideology that is not exemplified by our high-performing and prestigious school district.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Parents have raised their voices against mask bans, forced home-schooling and progressive curriculum over the past two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A parent uprising in Virginia is credited with helping Republican Glenn Youngkin defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in last November’s gubernatorial election.

Fox News’ Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.