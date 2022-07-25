Father and stepmother who, according to Crown, carried out a “torture campaign” on children, are awaiting sentencing

WARNING: This story contains graphics.

Children call them “war scars”.

These are the reminders imprinted on their bodies, the crusted remnants of years of abuse from their father and stepmother.

Now, brothers Diego and Liam, who were just 10 and 13 years old respectively when their trial began in 2016, are moving closer to justice as their father and stepmother were sentencing in Toronto Superior Court last week.

CBC News uses pseudonyms for both brothers and criminals. Their identities are hidden under a publication ban designed to protect the victims.

The hearings are one of the latest stages of the trial, which began in the fall of 2021 and which Crown lawyers have described as a “torture campaign” against two boys who were beaten, burned, deprived of sleep, starved and hung by the arms. and feet in the basement of a Toronto home at various points from the summer of 2016 to June 2019, when one boy managed to escape and alert the authorities.

And although child support was repeatedly alerted to the possibility of abuse in the family’s home, subsequent investigations did not lead to the brothers being rescued, leaving outside family members to wonder why clear signs of trauma were not enough for the agency to intervene. designed to ensure the safety of children.

“We couldn’t be ordinary brothers. We were survival partners,” Diego wrote in a victim statement that was read in court during his stepmother’s sentencing hearing last week.

“It allowed us to be open with each other, but we were always in survival mode.”

“Punishments” began after moving to Canada

In September 2021, the boy’s father, Gabriel, pleaded guilty to a range of charges including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and criminal negligence causing bodily harm. Their stepmother, Sophia, was later found guilty on similar charges in a solo trial before Ontario Supreme Court Justice Kelly Byrne in May.

The violence started in August 2016. It was then that Diego, Liam and their father moved from Mexico to Toronto to live with his new wife and her two children from a previous relationship.

Court documents show that shortly after arriving in Canada, both boys began to be abused by their father and stepmother. All contact with their grandmother, aunt and uncle in Ontario, as well as with their mother, who remained in Mexico, were cut off.

The boys were subjected to frequent “punishments,” court documents show, often carried out by their father at the behest of their stepmother, although Sophia attacked them herself, the court heard.

Toronto Police launched an investigation into the case after one of the boys ran away from home on June 12, 2019. He informed his mother in Mexico about the situation from the local library. (Ewan Mitsui/CBC)

In her decision, Byrne stated that both sides were equally guilty. However, in the representation of the verdict presented at Gabriel’s hearing, both the Crown and the defense argued that Sophia was the architect and pressured Gabriel to commit most of the abuse through fear and intimidation as his sponsor in the country.

The house quickly became like a living hell, Liam testified during his stepmother’s trial.

“I was really scared at the time. That would be the best way to describe it – fear of home,” he wrote in a victim statement presented as evidence at the sentencing hearing.

“I was afraid of people you shouldn’t be afraid of.”

The court heard that the brothers were beaten with a belt and a metal spoon, pinched with pliers, and cut with kitchen knives, among other attacks.

On Halloween in 2018, Liam was forced to soak his feet in scalding hot water, which left him with burns and scars that eventually required plastic surgery.

The boys’ food was limited and they lost a lot of weight, while Sophia’s children were provided with adequate food.

Diego and Liam were only allowed to sleep at night, while Sophia worked the night shift if they had her permission, which she controlled through two security cameras, the court also heard.

Another punishment used for about six months, the court learned, was that their father or stepmother hung the boys, usually by the ankles, from the rafters in the basement of the house for hours on end.

The escape

One evening in June 2019, after an argument with Sophia over being hanged in the basement, Liam ran out of the house and hid under a parked car until 5am. He then headed to the library, where he waited for it to open and tracked down his mother on Facebook. She alerted her mother in Ontario, who in turn notified the police. Subsequently, his brother was rescued from home.

The two brothers now live with their grandmother in Ontario, who said she went through a “rollercoaster of emotions” over their treatment.

“I have lost confidence in humanity,” she wrote in a victim statement, where she also detailed the boys’ “war scars.”

“I can’t understand how a person can do this to other people, especially children.”

Judge Kelly Byrne is expected to hand down sentences on both the father and stepmother in the case in October. (Esteban Cuevas/CBC)

There were many signs that something was wrong in the house over the years – teachers and educators noticed injuries, inappropriate clothing and evidence that the brothers were malnourished.

Concerns were referred to the Toronto Catholic Children’s Aid Society (CCAS), which conducted several investigations into the family. Court documents show Sophia explained any injuries and taught the boys what to say when talking to the doctor or others.

“Everything was scripted – I was told what to say and what not to say,” Diego said in his victim impact statement.

In her decision, Byrne noted that in one case, CCAS told educators that “there will be no further investigation and the school should not contact them about further promotion of this family.”

CCAS also told educators that “everything is fine in the house,” Byrne wrote.

“They couldn’t be more wrong,” she said.

Mark Cartouche, executive director of Toronto’s Catholic Children’s Aid Society, told CBC News in an interview that he sympathizes with the boys given the abuse they’ve endured.

The organization reviewed the case in 2019, and Kartush said he supported the work being done by the investigators.

“I don’t think it’s fair to be held responsible for things that we only know about in hindsight,” he said. “Obviously, if we knew what we know today, we would have taken very different actions. But we just didn’t have all that information.”

Differences in sentencing

At last week’s sentencing hearing, both Gabriel and Sophia were given the opportunity to speak. Gabriel did it.

“I was very scared… and I really want to ask my sons for forgiveness for what I did to them, which I should never have done,” he said through a translator.

At sentencing, Assistant Crown Attorney Bridget McCallum said she was seeking 20 years for Sophia, saying her “terrible behavior” needed to be condemned.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Ingrid Grant argued that a sentence of seven to eight years would be sufficient.

The Crown is seeking a much lighter sentence for Gabriel by filing a joint motion with defense attorney Paul Mergler for a sentence of seven years minus the time served. Both sides argued that the inconsistency in the verdict was due to Sophia orchestrating the violence.

“I feel like I lost my father,” the son says.

Mergler said that Gabriel was “cowardly” and “submissive” when he abused his sons at the behest of his wife.

“Obviously he failed miserably as a person and as a parent,” he said.

In his victim statement read at his father’s hearing, Liam said he believes Gabriel is not evil.

“I think [Sofia] was the driving force behind his actions,” he wrote.

“I feel like I lost my father,” Diego wrote, a statement that made his father cry and cover his eyes with his hands when it was read in court.

Sophia and Gabriel’s fate is now in the hands of Judge Byrne as she passes sentences on them, though at Gabriel’s hearing, the judge said she was “deeply concerned about the inconsistency” of the sentences sought by both perpetrators, seeing as she found in her ruling that they are equally responsible.

“I think that [Gabriel] had to rise to the level of protector of these children,” Byrne said.

“They expected protection from him. That was his role.”

Byrne is due to be sentenced at the end of October.