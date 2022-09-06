New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

U.S. military contractor Leonard “Fat Leonard” Francis cut off his ankle monitor on Sunday and fled just weeks before he was sentenced in a $35 million U.S. Navy bribery scandal.

Francis had been under house arrest in San Diego for several years after pleading guilty in 2015 to bribing US Navy officials. Federal authorities were immediately notified when Francis’ monitor went offline Sunday morning, and security went to check on his home.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, when Francis failed to respond to messages and knocks, the team called police to conduct a welfare check at 2 p.m. Sunday. Officers entered the home and found it completely empty save for a severed ankle monitor.

Neighbors later told police they had seen U-Haul trucks loaded up in front of the house in the days and weeks before Francis disappeared, U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo told the paper.

“He was planning it, that’s for sure,” Castillo said.

Law enforcement is now searching for the fugitives, but Castillo has acknowledged that Francis may have already crossed the US-Mexico border in Southern California. San Diego is less than 20 miles from the US-Mexico border.

Francis, a Malaysian national, runs Glen Defense Marine Asia Military Contractors out of Singapore. The company served US Navy ships docked in ports throughout the region. According to the Union-Tribune, he pleaded guilty to bribing US Navy officials to dock ships in ports he controlled, a scheme that cost the Navy at least $35 million in overcharges.

Francis is accused of bribing officials with cash, luxury trips and even prostitutes.

It was the largest corruption scandal in US Navy history, leading to the indictment of at least 34 people, including Francis, his company, a US Navy rear admiral and other high-ranking Navy officials.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.