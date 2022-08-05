‘Far from the finish line’: 44% of Pearson flights departed on time last week

A week after Toronto’s Pearson International Airport was ranked the world’s worst airport due to flight delays, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said the tourist center is taking steps to restore its reputation.

In the first week of August, 44% of flights departed on time, according to GTAA. This is more than the average of 35% of flights that departed on time weekly in July.

Also last week, 82 percent of passengers managed to clear security in less than 15 minutes, according to Air Transport Safety Canada, up one percent from July.

While this is a move in the right direction, passengers should not expect a quick return to the status quo, GTAA President and CEO Deborah Flint told reporters Friday.

“We are on track to restore the predictability and reliability of air travel,” Flint said, “but we are really far from the finish line.”

WATCH | Toronto Pearson International Airport has been ranked the worst airport in the world for flight delays:

Pearson Airport in Toronto ranked as the worst airport in the world in terms of the number of delays Duration 2:00 Toronto Pearson International Airport has been ranked the worst airport in the world in terms of flight delays. Amid travel chaos, travelers continue to share complaints on social media, while travel groups fear the publicity could affect travel to Canada.

The reputation of Canada’s busiest airport took a hit this summer as travel increased for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. airport “special circle of hell”.

In response, the airport has introduced new digital tools designed to reduce waiting times. Currently, travelers can fill out customs forms online up to 72 hours before departure instead of queuing at the machines in the terminal. They can also access the security timeout on the GTAA website.

Flint noted that the first week of August also saw improvements in other areas of the airport.

Passengers on 19 flights failed to disembark on time due to lack of space in the customs hall last week, compared to 60 flights a week in July.

The average waiting time for baggage claim has been reduced by three minutes for both domestic and international flights.

Electricity 28:53 Travelers continue to struggle with waiting times and airport cancellations, but experts say there won’t be any relief any time soon. Travelers continue to struggle with long waits, delays and flight cancellations as they try to travel by plane this summer. These issues prompted Air Canada to cancel flights during the summer. For Jenn McDougall, that meant she had to sleep on the airport floor. Now she tells guest host Rosemary Barton that she’s calling for action; travel expert Scott Keys discusses how best to prepare people; and Monette Pascher, president of the Airports Council of Canada, says travel around the world is unlikely to get better anytime soon.

Flint said that at some point in the “near future” passengers will be able to reserve their seat in the security lines before arriving at the airport.

While she hasn’t set any specific wait time goals for herself, Flint said she’s confident the airport will recover.