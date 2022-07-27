New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The fans are still supportive Comedian Dave Chappelle His one-man show in Minneapolis was canceled at the last minute after backlash for previous anti-trans comments he made on the controversial Netflix show “The Closer.”

“Everybody’s so sensitive, and I don’t think it’s necessary,” one fan told Fox News Digital. “I think there is freedom of speech and if you don’t like what someone is doing, don’t go.”

Another fan commented that Chappelle’s work was “a form of art”.

Dave Chappelle’s show at the Minnesota venue was canceled hours before the gig following criticism

Chappelle held a performance Tuesday night at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, despite hundreds of petition signatures against the comedian’s performance. Santa Rosa, California.

The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts’ vice president of programs and marketing released a statement to Fox News Digital saying that after much thought and consideration, Chappelle has decided to continue her performance.

“Arts & Entertainment has a long history of controversy. Diversity, equity and inclusion allow for diverse voices and opinions…It is not our intention to harm any member of our community…”

After they learned that Live Nation was featuring the comedian, they “discussed internally considering the controversy…” and concluded that it was “not their role to censor, especially from an organization that offers artists as diverse as voices.” Wanda Sykes, Trevor Noah and John Oliver to our community.”

The decision was “not taken lightly,” said the vice president of programs and marketing.

“We look forward to continuing the conversation on how we can further support our LGBTQIA+ community and provide a platform for their voices to be heard.”

Chapel has four scheduled comedy shows in Santa Rosa, which sold more than 6,000 tickets in eight hours.

“I understand people are offended…I sympathize with them,” one fan commented.

“But… he’s one of the most talented artists in the comedy game right now.”

Last week, Chappelle was set to perform a stand-up comedy routine on First Avenue in Minneapolis. The show was canceled by the venue a few hours before the comedians were scheduled to perform.

Fans continue to tell Fox News Digital they disagree A Minneapolis venue is canceling a comedy show.

“That’s fine [the show] Redirected… Let it be…”

“I think he’s a great guy…he’s smart, so he knows what he’s doing…I don’t think he’s intentionally attacking anybody.”