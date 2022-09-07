New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“There is a rumor”. Maybe Adele Married to sports agent Rich Paul.

Fans of the star believe that she got married secretly Boyfriend Paul After she posted Instagram photos to celebrate her first Emmy win on Sunday.

The third photo in the bunch shows a picture of her trophy on the coffee table. In the background, a personalized game of Rummycube with the label “The Paul’s” can also be seen, which people immediately guessed. couple Married secretly.

“Pals’ – are you married?” A fan commented and was surprised.

“She gave us two statements in one post. I love her energy,” wrote another fan Emmy win And her approval of a possible micro-marriage.

“The pal’. My girl got married!” A third fan exclaimed in the comments section.

The “Easy On Me” singer and the sports agent made their first public appearance as a couple in July 2021. Recently, the Grammy winner was spotted wearing a huge ring on her finger, prompting fans to speculate whether or not she is engaged to Paul.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Recently, Adele opened up to Elle for the outlet’s September 2022 cover story, in which she lashed out at Paul. Despite rumours, she claims she is still single.

“I’ve never been in love like this. I’ve been obsessed with him,” she told the magazine. “I’m not married. I’m not married!… I’m in the louvre! I’m as happy as ever. I’m married too.”

Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March. They were married from 2016 to 2021 and share a son together.

“I definitely want more kids,” she revealed to the magazine, adding that she’s a “homemaker” and a “matriarch.”

Click here to get the Fox News app