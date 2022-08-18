New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Miami Only Fans model and accused boyfriend killer Courtney Cleney wants to keep evidence in her murder case secret, according to a motion filed by her attorney Thursday.

Clenny, 26, is being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island, where she was arrested and charged last week with the killing of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli in April during a fight in their luxury high-rise apartment.

She waived extradition and authorities are awaiting her return to Florida.

In court documents, attorney Frank Prieto accused Miami State’s Attorney Cathy Fernandez Rundle of sharing surveillance video of him beating Obumseli in an elevator more than a month before she stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

“According to the State Attorney’s own admission, the video they released of the elevator incident is several months before the April 3, 2022 incident where Ms. Clenny and Obumseli had an altercation where she was strangled and ultimately defended herself with a knife,” Prieto wrote.

The footage was released last week at a press conference announcing the second-degree murder charge.

Prieto called the decision “an attempt by the government to prejudice and taint potential jurors against the defendant” and deny her the right to a fair trial.

The lawyer asked Judge Diana Vizcaino to bar prosecutors from publicly releasing any evidence “until the court has had an opportunity (in camera) to review said material to determine its relevance, potential value, potential prejudice and admissibility.”

Clenny, who goes by Courtney Taylor on social media, was initially cleared after the Miami Police Department said she acted in self-defense.

But Obumseli’s angry family hired attorney Larry Handfield, who pressured Rundle to investigate the murder, leading to a murder case against Cleney.

Prosecutors say Clenny, while on the phone with her mother, plunged a kitchen knife 3 1/2 inches into Obumseli’s chest and severed his subclavian artery.

It’s not clear what sparked the row – but the couple fought frequently during their tumultuous two-year romance.

According to police records, Cleney was arrested in Las Vegas in July 2020 for battery after allegedly throwing a glass at Obumseli’s head, narrowly missing him.

After the murder, a video of a blood-soaked Claney on the balcony of the couple’s three-bedroom pad, handcuffed in a black bra, went viral.

A few days later, the social media star who has 2 million Followers on Instagram, She was spotted drinking with her father in a hotel bar, sparking public outrage.

The victim’s brother, Jeff Obumseli, wrote on Instagram shortly after the alleged killing that Clenny “was treated differently because of her privilege as a rich white woman.”