OnlyFans model Courtney Clenny pleaded not guilty through her lawyer to second-degree murder Wednesday for stabbing her boyfriend Christian “Tobechukwu” Obumseli to death with a kitchen knife in their luxury high-rise apartment.

Clenny was not present for the two-minute hearing before Florida Judge Diana Vizcaino.

“We will stand by our written request not to convict your honor,” said her attorney, Frank Prieto.

Cleney, who goes by Courtney Taylor online, has been held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami since Friday, when she was extradited from Hawaii and denied bond for the April 3 murder.

Social media star, who has more 2 million followers on InstagramThe arrest was made Aug. 10 on the Big Island, where she was receiving treatment for PTSD and substance abuse, according to her attorney.

It took more than four months for authorities to charge the 26-year-old, who claimed she acted in self-defense after Obumseli attacked her.

She allegedly told police she threw the kitchen knife 10 feet — but the medical examiner said forensic evidence did not support that, according to court documents.

Cleney, while on the phone with her mother, allegedly plunged the knife into her chest. Cryptocurrency-trader lover Cut his subclavian artery.

Prosecutors announced the arrests at a news conference, saying Clenny was the “aggressor” during their tumultuous two-year relationship and released surveillance footage showing the petite blonde repeatedly hitting Obumseli in an elevator as he tries to restrain her.

After the alleged murder, a video went viral Clenny soaked in blood and wearing a black bra and handcuffs on the couple’s balcony — but the Miami Police Department declined to press charges and let her go later that night.

A few days later, Clenny was spotted drinking with her father at a hotel bar, sparking public outrage.

The victim’s brother, Jeff Obumseli, hired a lawyer and pressured authorities to file a case against Cleney, blaming the delayed arrest on her privilege as a wealthy, white woman.