Fans of the country singer Miranda Lambert She is coming to her defense after she was criticized for her weight in a recently viral TikTok video.

A video of Lambert performing “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” on stage at a recent concert went viral on video-sharing platform TikTok earlier this week. The singer, 38, entertained the crowd in a T-shirt, denim shorts and cowboy boots.

However, some users criticized and made jokes about Lambert’s body, claiming that she looked overweight and unhealthy. The singer was named “Miranda Humbert,” as first reported by a user Page six. Meanwhile, others mocked Lambert by claiming her ex-husband Blake Shelton “dodged a bullet” after their divorce in 2015.

“Blake definitely did better,” one user wrote with a laughing emoji, while another wrote, “Did she eat Blake?” More comments from the video also mention that Lambert should “go to the gym” or “mix it in a salad” in her diet.

Miranda Lambert reveals ‘deal-breaker’ LED to split from Brendan McLoughlin

Lambert’s fans did not take these rude comments lightly and were quick to jump to her defense against her many haters – many of whom were men.

“Only guys are commenting on her weight that’s not even in her smile,” one user replied with over 6,000 likes. “I mean…have you seen her man?! She’s beautiful.”

“I love how men only comment on her weight. She looks amazing,” another fan said, while a male fan added, “That’s a nice lady right there.”

Others expressed dismay at the mockery of Lambert’s weight, saying, “These comments make me never want to leave my house again. We’re the same size and I think she’s gorgeous.”

In 2019, Lamber married a former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin In a secret wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot just two months after meeting each other and have been posting affectionate videos and photos on social media.

“I don’t give two shits about what people think about me, my marriage, my music or anything else,” Lambert said. People Magazine Last June. “I care to be myself.”