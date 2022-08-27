type here...
Sports Fans get bang for their buck at Nebraska-Northwestern football...
Fans get bang for their buck at Nebraska-Northwestern football game in Ireland: Free beer

Fans attending Saturday’s Nebraska and Northwestern college football game in Dublin, Ireland can expect plenty of fun in a unique atmosphere, as well as all the food and drink they can handle.

When concession workers informed fans in the first half that the Wi-Fi connection at the Aviva Stadium was down and the credit card machines used to make payments were out of order, those in line Literally They got all the food and drink they could manage.

“Harvests are down and we can’t take cash,” said a worker told the Omaha World-Herald.

Solution: Christmas morning for attendees. Social media posts showed hundreds of fans filling the concourses as they waited patiently.

So, free food, free drink and competitive game. A good time is had by all.

No word on what would happen if it happened in an SEC or Big Ten stadium.

