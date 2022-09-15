Fans are pushing for Larry Kwong’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, 75 years after he broke the NHL color barrier.

Nearly 75 years after Chinese-Canadian Larry Kwong broke the NHL color barrier, a group of dedicated fans are pushing for his posthumous induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF).

Born in Vernon, British Columbia, Kwong earned praise for his prowess as a center, leading his small hockey team to a provincial championship at the age of 16.

In 1948, as the New York Rovers’ top scorer in the minor leagues, Kwong was called up by the New York Rangers and played one shift late in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the old Montreal Forum.

The Rangers’ decision to put Kwong on the ice is now widely regarded as a publicity stunt, but this 60-second shift made Kwong the first player of color to play in the NHL.

However, his NHL career was short-lived, with the Rangers sending Kwong back to the minors after the game.

Frustrated by his brief stint in the NHL, Kwong left the Rangers to play professional hockey in Quebec, battling the likes of hockey legend Jean Beliveau. In 1957, Kwong moved to Europe where he played and coached hockey for over 15 years.

Kwong died in 2018 at the age of 94.

This is the story that elementary school teacher Chad Sun has been telling his students in Vernon, Kwong’s hometown, for over a decade.

“I just want to keep sharing this story because as a teacher, I really see how it inspires kids,” Sun said.

He soon learned about Kwong from his grandfather. He bonded with Kwong after he moved to Vernon and eventually became friends with Kwong, who was in his late 80s at the time and lived in Calgary.

Larry Kwong played junior hockey as a center for the 1941–1942 Trail Smoke Eaters in Trail, British Columbia. (SHS)

“Larry was very humble. It was the same with his generation and my grandparents’ generation…they didn’t talk about the discrimination they faced,” Sun said.

“He was always smiling, despite everything he faced – all the abuse, he never let it stop him.”

In 2013, Sun helped lead the effort to recognize Kwong’s contributions to the BC Sports Hall of Fame that same year.

Now, Sun is part of a group of Kwong supporters calling for him to be included as a builder in the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

If successful, Kwong will join an exclusive group of hockey players, coaches and builders, including Willie O’Ree and Herb Carnegie, other players of color who have contributed to the diversity of the game of hockey.

Chad Sun petitioned for Larry Kwong’s hockey accomplishments to be recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Chad Sun)

An online petition calling for Kwong’s entry into the HHOF garnered over 1,000 signatures in less than a week.

It was founded by Chris Wu, who runs a website and Instagram page dedicated to the achievements of Asian hockey players from California, where he lives.

“A Special Year for Everything, Larry Kwong”

“The NHL and hockey as a whole have made huge strides in celebrating diversity in recent years,” Wu said, adding, “2023 is an important year because it will be the 75th anniversary of Larry’s historic play for the New York Rangers.” if Larry were still alive it would be his 100th birthday, so 2023 really marks a very special year for anything related to Larry Kwong.”

In 2013, Larry Kwong spoke to CBC about his life in hockey and the racism he encountered along the way. (SHS)

Getting Kwong into HHOF will not be an easy task. Only one or two people become builders each year after extensive electoral processwhich involves a nomination by one of 18 members of the selection committee.

“It’s going to be an incredibly difficult process,” said Muzin Hasham, who served on the NHL Youth Hockey Committee from 2019 to 2021 and ran the charity Hockey 4 Youth.

Hasham grew up in British Columbia and says he was inspired by the story of Kwong, a young South Asian player.

Kwong’s story inspires youth

Hasham hopes to use his connections in the hockey world to advance Kwong’s story.

“All we can do is put in the effort and put together everything we need to showcase Larry for who he was, not just as a hockey player, but as a person who gave back to his community, gave back to Canada, gave back to Switzerland.” – he said.

Having role models like Kwong recognized at the highest level of hockey is important to further diversify the sport and ensure that all Canadian children can see themselves playing, he says.

“It will inspire young people to believe that they are part of the game, that they have always been part of the game.”