Fan shouts ‘Saudi royal family’ at Phil Mickelson during LIV Golf Bedminster

Friday marked the opening round of the third LIV Golf Series event. This week, the Saudi-backed circuit headed by Greg Norman is in Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey. Former President Donald Trump played Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau for a pro-am at his golf course on Thursday.

Although Phil Mickelson didn’t play in the Pro-Am, he’s good to go at the start of the event. As he stepped to the first tee, a fan in the crowd thought it was the perfect time to heckle.

If you’ve ever seen “Happy Gilmore,” this audience member is like Donald in a trash-talk execution.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now to get daily updates delivered to your inbox

Feedback:The marriage of LIV Golf and Donald Trump is what schemes are made of

Not sure what the fan yelled, as Twitter has been going back and forth lately:

“Do it for the Saudi royal family!” and “You work for the Saudi royal family!”

Either way, players who have decided to leave the PGA Tour are listening in New Jersey this week, though many in attendance are not surprised by the dark cloud that follows the LIV Golf Series because of its supporters.

LIV Golf has long been criticized as a way for the kingdom to whitewash its human rights record. Saudi Arabia has been accused of widespread human rights violations, including politically motivated killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and inhumane treatment of prisoners. Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has accused members of the royal family and the Saudi government of involvement in the murder.