Fan Expo Canada is back. Here’s what to expect

Fan Expo Canada is back in all its glory this year, bringing together comic book lovers, TV and movie superfans and cosplayers.

The convention – Canada’s largest pop culture event – is expected to bring thousands of fans to the Metro Toronto Convention Center over four days, August 25-28, and will be the first full-scale show since the start of the pandemic.

What can fans expect this year?

Cosplay lovers will enjoy an open red carpet, a master class on cosplay techniques and the Grand Prix “Cosplay Masters” – a competition for the best costumes of the event. The winner will face champions from seven other Canadian cities.

Tattoo artists will open shop for fans looking for specialty ink, including Mark Draven, the only tattoo artist in the world licensed by Lucasfilm Ltd and endorsed by the late comic book writer Stan Lee.

Fan favorite William Shatner will be attending the Fan Expo Canada from August 25-28 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

fans very strange things will be able to take pictures with the actors of the new season, as well as visit panels with the participation of the actors. Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham) will have a Q&A on Friday and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) on Saturday. On Sunday, Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson) and Canadian Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) will be joined by a surprise guest.

very strange things fans will also be familiar with Sean Astin, who played Bob Newby in the second season. He joins his hobbit friends from Lord of the Rings, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd at the weekend reunion.

Sean Astin signs autographs during Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 15, 2019. Astin is best known for his role as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings. (Paul Butterfield/Getty Images for Amazing Comic Conventions)

Acclaimed Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall will also be in the show to promote their comeback series on Prime Video.

Other fan favorites attending this year’s convention include Laz Alonso, Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Smith and William Shatner.

Fan culture continues to evolve

Fan Expo Canada held a “limited edition” event at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in October 2021. But this year, the full-blown convention will be back. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Canada’s first Fan Expo was launched in 1995 with only 1,500 visitors. But it has grown significantly over the years, attracting stars such as Stan Lee, Carrie Fisher and Nichelle Nichols.

Other fan conventions such as Toronto Comicon or Anime North have also grown in both numbers and attendance in recent years, highlighting the continued growth of fandom culture.

This growth is also attracting new audiences, says Jamie Broadnax, founder and CEO of Black Girl Nerds, a media outlet.

“We’re seeing more women, more black women, more people of color in subcultural communities, from gaming to anime to cosplay,” she said.

According to Broadnax, social media has allowed more people to feel included and represented, encouraging the participation of those who in the past may not have wanted to participate in fandom culture.

“I remember even when I started Black Girl Nerds, cosplaying different characters and anime was kind of taboo. So to see how this normalizes across cultures is amazing,” she said.

According to Broadnax, social media has also made fan communities more visible, calling them “a huge catalyst that allows fans to have more of their say.”

One example of this is Justice League Zack Snyder. After Snyder walked away from the film in post-production, Warner Bros. Justice Leaguea tone that moves it away from the director’s original intent. But fans used social media to influence the studio, which eventually released the original version of Snyder online.

Zack Snyder’s Dark Justice League Film Finally Released After years of fan campaigning and spending millions of dollars, director Zack Snyder’s original vision for the Justice League is finally coming to HBO Max. A reviewer for the CBC film, which runs for a total of four hours and two minutes, calls Snyder’s cut “an epic super hit, big in style but lacking soul.”

“They were able to get Hollywood to make certain changes, which I think is pretty phenomenal,” Brodnaks said.

The fandom also seeps into casting

However, according to Brodnax, there are still issues that need to be addressed when it comes to representation in fan culture.

In particular, people she calls “book purists or movie purists.” This refers to fans who want character choices to be similar to a very specific time, which often means they don’t want to see gender or race changes.

A comic version of Lucien from The Sandman (left) appears next to the Netflix adaptation version of Lucien, played by Vivien Achempong. (DC Comics, Netflix)

This manifested itself in some backlash against the casting of certain characters such as Death and Lucien in Neil Gaiman’s film adaptation. sandmanReva Sevander in Obi-Wan Kenobior Annabeth Chase in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Actor and former Star Wars star John Boyega recently opened up. the racism he experienced after he played a black role in the franchise.

And while fans like Broadnax say we’ve come a long way in the last 10 years, continuing to see these changes will make a big difference – to the fans now and to the fans in the future.

“We must reflect a world similar to the world we live in, and this will continue.”