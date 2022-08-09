New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s a piece of Hollywood memorabilia that takes on new meaning.

One of the iconic cars from the movie “Grease” is coming up for auction on Aug. 20 at Mecum Auctions in Monterey, California.

The black custom 1949 Mercury known as “Hell’s Chariot” was pitted against the villain, Crater Face, in a Los Angeles River culvert against Danny Zuko’s “Greased Lightning” in one of the film’s most famous scenes.

The vehicle was built by legendary movie car designer Eddie Paul, who chopped off the top of a Mercury coupe to create a menacing hot rod that, with its classic set of flames and razor hubcaps, was used to tear apart Zuko’s Ford during the race.

The car later appeared in the movies “Streets of Fire” and “Used Cars” and became obscure.

It was rediscovered in a worn and weathered condition in a car shop in Huntington Beach just over a decade ago and purchased by its current owner, Dave DeSure, who had it authenticated by Paul and restored to its prime.

Since then the car has been used in several advertising campaigns and the “Grease Live!” performed in the opening sequence of . on Fox in 2016.

Before that, it paraded “Grease” star Olivia Newton-John through Las Vegas for an opening night event for her residency at the Flamingo Hotel.

Newton-John left his signature on the dashboard along with director Randall Kleiser’s autograph on the car, which remains to this day.

The car was presented to a Mecum event just months before Newton-John’s death on August 8 and had a pre-auction estimate of $600,000 to $750,000.