A US Navy lieutenant and Mormon missionary living in Japan has been sentenced to three years in prison in what his family described as “shocking” after a traffic accident that killed at least two people, doctors said may have been caused by a medical episode.

The family of Lt. Ridge Alconis, through information compiled by the Pipe Hitter Foundation (PHF), has alleged multiple violations of the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) between the US and Japan, and some members of Congress are also speaking out against his detention. – which started at 1PM JST on Tuesday.

PHF said in a document describing Alconis’ situation that other military families are now “deeply aware that this terrible situation could be theirs” and “fear” that SOFA may be violated again in the future.

Alconis, who lives with his family in Yokosuka, had completed the famous Mount Fuji climb shortly before he was stationed on the USS Benfold. Outside of his military duties, he was part of the mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While driving in the city of Fujinomiya, Alconis lost consciousness and the family’s vehicle veered from his lane and crashed into a car parked at a restaurant, killing a woman and her son-in-law.

PHF said Alconis was not immediately taken to hospital, but was instead arrested and held in solitary confinement for nearly a month. A neurologist eventually diagnosed him with acute mountain sickness, which can cause sudden fainting for up to 24 hours after a rapid change in altitude.

The Alconis family said they offered the customary ‘gomensai’ – or apology – and condoled the family in addition to negotiating a $1.65 million gomensai settlement.

According to Alconis’ father, Derek, who spoke to Fox News earlier this month, Gomensai has a “high value” in the Japanese justice system. Alkonises had hoped for a suspended sentence, which the PHF said was considered “common” in such cases when remorse is shown – but Ridge was still sentenced.

Mother Susie Alconis told “Fox News@Night” that prosecutors claimed Ridge fell asleep while driving, which was false. She said: “He wasn’t tired. He was never sleepy. He never said that. He was lying unconscious with his daughter on his side – he couldn’t sleep.”

While the Japanese Supreme Court – which, like the US bench, chooses its own cases – may eventually hear Ridge’s plea, Suzy Alconis said it may be up to the Biden White House to strike a deal with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to bring her son home.

Alkonis’ case has sparked rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, with some members of both parties calling for his release and condemning the actions of the Japanese judiciary.

One Senate lawmaker who has been prominent in advocating for Ridge Alkonis’ release is Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who took to the Senate floor Monday.

“I don’t think it’s inexcusable that an American experiencing a medical emergency should be treated so badly by an ally that he’s protecting,” Lee said.

“Apparently the Japanese judicial system is trying to make an example of Lt. Alconis – perhaps stemming from our history of disputes over the Status of Forces Agreement,” he said. “He is being targeted because he is American — and because he was in the unfortunate position of having to face a medical emergency that led to tragedy.”

Lee said the case was “no way for an ally to act as a friendly nation” – a declaration that is difficult given the otherwise significant, positive relationship between the US and Japan.

“We’ve been allies for a long time,” Lee added, echoing other Alconis advocates and urging President Biden to make Ridge’s case a priority.

The senator added that former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was appointed by Biden as the US ambassador to Japan, should take immediate steps to secure Alkonis’ release.

“This isn’t just about Ridge Alkonis and his family. It’s about the security and confidence that every service family in the US Armed Forces, whether stationed in Japan or anywhere else, needs – they need to know that we (the USA) have their back.”

On the Democratic side, California Rep. Mike Levine expressed “grave concern about the Japanese government’s handling of Lt. Ridge Alkonis. [and his case].”

Levin said that while the US Navy opposes Alconis’ sentence, his office is working with the Pentagon to support his family.

“I will not leave Lieutenant Alconis and the Department of Defense,” he said.

A statement on the Pipe Hitter Foundation-linked fundraising page for Lt. Alconis said late Monday U.S. time that “domestic political interference is highly suspected – information has emerged that the son-in-law of one of the victims works in the same office that prosecuted Lt. Alconis.”

“One of the victim girls is a lawyer who represented all the victims, and Lt. Alconis refused to accept any letter of apology as is customary under Japanese law, leading to the rejection of his appeal and request for a suspended sentence.