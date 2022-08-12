Family shares story of two-year-old’s ‘terrible’ fall out of window to warn other parents

Taryn Lim was looking for ways to entertain herself while waiting for her mother to get ready for games on Monday. A two-year-old girl chose something to play with: curtains outside the third-floor window of their townhouse in Langley, British Columbia.

She grabbed the fabric, stepped over the plinth of the heater, lost her balance and fell out the open window. Her mother, who was in the same room, quickly noticed that the baby had disappeared, and, looking outside, saw that she was lying on the ground more than six meters below.

Taryn’s father got a call while he was at work.

“I couldn’t do anything. Just pray for a miracle to happen,” Sean Lim recalled on Friday.

Taryn was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of British Columbia. She lost two teeth, broke her leg and cracked her jaw, but escaped injury to her brain or spine. Her bright pink cast will stay on her leg for six weeks, but the hospital’s pediatric surgeon said she would otherwise recover.

Sean, who has another four-year-old daughter, shared a family story on Friday to warn other parents about the dangers of leaving windows open without child safety devices.

Barriers, found at hardware stores for a few dollars, are designed to keep windows from opening more than 10 centimeters to prevent children from getting in.

This year, the hospital treated about a dozen children.

Speaking Friday, Sean cradled Taryn in his arms. The kid with his hair in two pigtails was quietly hugging a stuffed Dalmatian with a fire helmet and only fussed when a fly flew too close.

Before the fall, Sean taught both of his daughters to stay away from open windows. To get the message across, he threw a teddy bear out the window so the girls could see him fall.

Window bars were installed in the family’s old apartment, but they had recently moved into a townhouse and were unaware that there were no locks on the windows yet.

“I used to criticize people for not watching their kids, but that can happen to anyone,” Sean said.

Taryn Lim is pictured with her father Sean Lim at British Columbia Children’s Hospital in Vancouver on Friday. Taryn lost two teeth, broke her jaw and broke her leg after falling from a third floor window on Monday, but she is expected to make a full recovery. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

British Columbia Children’s Hospital treated 11 children this year who fell out of open windows. Some, like Taryn, are quickly admitted to and discharged from the hospital. Others will require lifelong care.

“These are often devastating and life-changing injuries for both children and their families,” said Dr. Robert Baird, a pediatric surgeon and head of the surgical trauma unit at the hospital.

Baird said window grilles are easy to find and fit all types of windows. He warned that screens weren’t enough to protect a child, especially toddlers with “heavy tops” exploring their surroundings.

“The screens are excellent protection against bugs. They don’t hold children well,” he said.

“It’s very easy for a child to either break the screen or break through the screen and fall out.”

Dr. Robert Baird, pediatric and trauma surgeon at Children’s Hospital of British Columbia, is pictured holding a window lock in Vancouver on Friday. He said guards cost a few dollars and could save a child from serious injury. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Even if a child falls from a height that doesn’t seem dangerous, Baird said parents should call 911 if there is a loss of consciousness or seizure-like symptoms. Baird said that anything over a meter and a half “is considered an alarming fall.”

Taryn was released from the hospital earlier this week. She will go to kindergarten next month.

After her family brought her home, they bought window bars.

“This is a terrible incident and you don’t want to go through the same thing,” Sean said. “We are very lucky.”