Family, Sasuke’s friends. Woman accused of faking death and fleeing US says society will support her

Family and friends of the Saskatchewan Indigenous woman arrested in the United States say she will have the support of her community upon her return to Canada.

Don Walker, 48, was due to be handed over to Canadian authorities on Wednesday after spending two weeks in a US federal prison.

“This is actually the best news,” said Katie Walker, Dawn’s younger sister.

“This is truly the answer to our prayers and hopes. The battle is not over yet, but just knowing that she is no longer in an American prison is wonderful news.

Police allege a Saskatoon woman faked her and her son’s death, sparking a two-week missing persons investigation before the pair were found in Oregon City, Oregon earlier this month.

At a detention hearing Tuesday in Oregon, U.S. federal public defender Mega Desai told the court that Walker is a victim of domestic violence and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Walker’s son’s father told Saskatoon radio station CKOM that he would never harm her or the boy. The city’s police said all of Walker’s previous allegations were being investigated, but no charges were filed.

Eleanor Sunchild, a Saskatchewan lawyer and friend of Walker, said her case is important because it highlights the challenges indigenous women face in accessing the justice system.

According to Sunchild, this was also documented in the report on the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and in its calls for justice.

The report states that the Canadian legal system fails to adequately address intimate partner crimes against Aboriginal women and girls.

“This case raises very real and systemic issues that continue to require action,” Sunchild said Wednesday from Saskatoon.

Walker is a member of the Okaneze First Nation, which is part of Treaty 4 in southern Saskatchewan. She is also a well-known Indigenous author and served as Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Peoples for 10 years.

Sunchild said Walker’s story resonated with other women across Canada who have their own stories of abuse and will continue to support Walker as her case goes through the courts.

“I’m so happy that people were able to see Don’s point of view,” Sunchild said. “It’s great to see people supporting her and being able to understand her story.”

Kathy Walker said her sister’s story is not unique and women across Canada are reaching out to her family.

“There are so many mothers who shared their stories… who said they fully understand what Don went through,” Kathy Walker said. “She felt it was the only thing she could do to protect herself and her son.”

Walker, who still has a warrant for her arrest in Canada, will face criminal charges in Saskatoon as soon as she is returned to law enforcement. Her charges in Canada include public mischief and kidnapping of children in violation of a custody order, and two of her charges in the US involve identity fraud.

Despite the legal problems ahead, Walker’s return to Saskatchewan brings some relief to her family.

“Not only does she have family and friends supporting her, she also has a wider community of advocates and people who also share her story and will be there for her,” said Katie Walker.