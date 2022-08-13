New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The parents of a missing California woman believe their daughter may have been kidnapped and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

22-year-old Jolisa Fuentes was last seen around 4 a.m. on August 7th at an AM/PM gas station in Selma, California.

“We think someone took her against her will,” her father, Joey Fuentes, told Fox News Digital.

She had gone to a friend’s party the night before and then stopped at her grandmother’s to pick up a bag and some money before stopping by AM/PM, her parents said.

“It’s not just pick her out and leave. She’s very social. She doesn’t miss work. We’re going into her fourth day of missing work,” said Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nunez, who expects her daughter to come home late from her job at the packing house. Especially informs her grandmother.

Her family speculates that she may have moved to the Selma countryside, home to orchards, vineyards and other fields, where she spent time seeking “peace of mind” after the death of a best friend last year.

The family is working with police to locate Fuentes’ phone and his last known location.

“We know that at 5:26 p.m [a.m.]She called her sister because my daughter was in LA,” Nunez said, but her other daughter didn’t pick up at the time.

Asked if he had a message to share with his daughter, Joey Fuentes said: “We love you, Jolisa. Come home.”

Fuentes’ parents described her as a “brave woman” with a “sweet heart,” a “disciplined woman,” a “loyal woman,” a “loving friend” and a “good girl.”

“That’s why the community is trying to find her,” the elder Fuentes said.

Fuentes drives a silver 2011 Hyundai Accent with California license plate number 8MPU766.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the 22-year-old’s whereabouts.

The Selma Police Department is asking anyone with information on Fuentes’ whereabouts to contact Detective Richard Figueroa at 559-891-2243.