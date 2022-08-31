New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Marine family Killed in Afghanistan Actor Alec Baldwin was sued for a second time last year for defamation, accusing him of being “reckless and careless” in posting about the sister of a service member who was in protest on January 6, 2021.

Marine Lance Corporal Riley J., who died in Afghanistan. The lawsuit was filed by McCollum’s sisters, Rois McCollum and Cheyenne McCollum, of Wyoming, and his wife, Jenna McCollum, of San Diego.

The family originally filed a lawsuit in Wyoming, which was dismissed in May because the court lacked jurisdiction over Baldwin, who lives in New York, according to the New York Post.

the family Filed a second claim The Southern District of New York asked for $25 million in damages last Friday after the “Beetlejuice” actor accused Rois McCollum of being a “rebel” on his social media on Jan. 6, prompting her to be verbally attacked by his fans.

Kabul Heroes: Lance Cpl. Riley McCollum lives on in his daughter, born 18 days after his death

McCollum, 20, was one of 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul last summer as the United States was withdrawing from the country.

The lawsuit states that Baldwin contacted one of McCollum’s sisters, Royce, on Instagram and donated $5,000 on the family’s GoFundMe page to pay his widow a “tribute to a fallen soldier.”

His baby was born 18 days after his death.

Last January, Royce McCollum posted a photo on Instagram of her attending a pro-Trump protest on January 6, 2021, ahead of the US Capitol riots on the same day.

Post inspired Baldwin To send her a message: “Are you the same woman I sent $ for your sister’s husband who was killed on the way out of Afghanistan?”

He also sent her a direct message, according to the suit, saying, “When I sent $ for your late brother, out of true respect for his service to this country, I had no idea you would riot on January 6th.”

Royce McCollum responded, “It’s perfectly legal to protest in the country and I’ve already sat down with the FBI. Thank you, have a nice day!”

The lawsuit added that she protested “peacefully” and was not charged with a crime after being interviewed by the FBI.

Baldwin wrote back, “Your activities have resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, and an attack on the certification of a presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck,” Baldwin wrote back, the lawsuit states. .

After he reposted the photo on his page, which has 2.4 million followers, and accHe used her as a “rebel” whose “seemingly kind words turned into a nightmare,” the lawsuit said. “Royce Baldwin began receiving hostile, aggressive, hateful messages from followers.”