The family of a Baltimore man who was killed in a brawl with “squeegee kids,” or children and teenagers who squeeze cars into traffic in exchange for money, has filed a letter of intent to file a “multi-million dollar” lawsuit against Baltimore. City officials.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on July 14 announced the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect in the July 7 shooting death of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds at the intersection of Light Street and West Conway Street in South Baltimore.

“Unfortunately, these issues in Baltimore City are out of control,” attorney Michael Snyder said in a statement last week. “City officials cannot stand by and allow these illegal activities to continue. The failure to enforce the law, arrest and prosecute criminals who knowingly endanger the public is beyond negligence, it is gross negligence.”

Baltimore police responded to a report of shots fired at a busy intersection on July 7 around 4:40 p.m. and found Reynolds, an engineer and father of three, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers took Reynolds to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, according to a news release from BPD at the time.

“Tim had the kind of personality that would light up every room he entered. He was kind, generous, charming, funny, devoted to those he loved,” Reynolds’ wife, Shannon, said in a statement. “He was a loving and devoted family man [me and his] Children He also loved the city of Baltimore and was an avid Baltimore sports fan. We are devastated, and this loss has left a void in our lives that will never be replaced.”

The letter of intent to sue said the BPD was aware of “squeegee kids” who were harassing people in the area where Reynolds was killed but allowed the teenagers to work in the area, even giving jobs to “these known criminals” across town. , which Synder argues violated Reynold’s basic human rights.

In addition, Synder alleges that squeegee workers damaged Reynolds’ car and provided Fox News Digital with photos of scratches and dents on Reynolds’ car after the incident.

Police say Reynolds lunged at a group of Squeegee boys with a baseball bat, while prosecutors allege the Squeegee boys threw rocks at Reynolds before shooting him. Accordingly, a bloody baseball bat has been seized from the spot Fox 45 Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old suspect’s mother told “murder_ink_bmore” in an interview last month that she believed her son was innocent and blamed the city for the fatal altercation.

“I think the city failed him because they paid so much attention to these skeezy kids,” she said in the interview, as reported by Fox 45. “They’re pouring water on the windows and wiping them. Why is that worse than the guy who sold your grandma pills?”

The Reynolds family’s lawsuit will target the city, Scott and his office, BPD, Harrison, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her office, according to a press release from Snyder’s office.

“The city is aware of this announcement and will respond in the appropriate legal forum,” Baltimore City spokesman James Bentley told Fox News Digital in a statement.

BPD Commissioner Harrison said after the juvenile suspect’s arrest that Reynolds’ killing was “another sad reminder that guns are too readily available to our youth.”

“Time and time again we have seen the willingness of individuals to possess and use these weapons illegally. And we know that they decide to do so the moment they step out of the house, not just when they pull the trigger,” the police commissioner said. In a statement posted on Facebook. “We all need to work together to find the root causes of violence and provide these young people with resources and alternatives. I hope today’s arrest brings some peace and quiet to the family, friends and loved ones of Timothy Reynolds.”

“Anyone who endangers the safety and well-being of anyone on the streets of Baltimore will be held accountable,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement at the time.

“Now is the time for all of us to help our communities heal, especially the families affected,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. “As we allow this matter to be dealt with by the appropriate parties, we must continue to do everything we can to prevent people – especially young people – from engaging in activities that endanger the lives of others or their own.”