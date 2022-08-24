New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Four members of a family were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in suburban Massachusetts, authorities said.

All relatives were found dead in Lynn, Massachusetts, 13 miles north of Boston. Three male victims appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office has identified a female suspect who authorities believe may have shot herself.

Officials say Lynn police responded to reports of gunshots Tuesday around 2:53 p.m.

Police soon found two men, aged 34 and 66, dead.

Less than two hours after the initial discovery, the female suspect was found dead in her car in the parking lot of the Female Stop and Shop.

Investigators later found another dead man in a car in Lynn and soon determined they were all related.

According to WFXT, the DA’s office confirmed, “Initial investigation determined a 31-year-old woman to be a possible suspect.

Officials have not released identification documents, saying they are pending further instructions from relatives.

As the investigation into the apparent murder-suicide continues, Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy assured residents that there is no danger to the public.