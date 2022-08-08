Family files lawsuit against West Edmonton Mall and Cineplex Entertainment after teen’s death

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died of hypothermia after being found unconscious in the parking lot of the West Edmonton Mall is suing North America’s largest mall and Cineplex Entertainment.

Jasmine Kyle spent seven hours unconscious in a parking lot on a cold night in December 2019 before she was found by a grader operator around 3 a.m.

Police were called to the scene and performed CPR before taking her to Misericordia Hospital, where she later died.

Later, an autopsy showed that Jasmine was in a state of extreme intoxication at the time of her death. She also had cannabis in her system. The death was ruled an accident.

“I still can’t believe she’s gone,” Jasmine’s grandmother Debbie Sandberg told CBC News.

“It left a huge hole in our heart and changed our family forever.”

Sandberg filed a lawsuit five months ago, but is only now talking about Jasmine’s death.

Two unnamed security guards are also featured in the $165,000 lawsuit.

Debbie Sandberg with granddaughter Jasmine in an undated photo. (Courtesy of Debbie Sandberg)

Security can’t find anyone

On December 6, 2019, Jasmine told her grandparents that she was going to the movies with a friend and then she would spend the night.

But instead, Jasmine and her friend ended up at Cineplex Entertainment’s West Edmonton Mall and the Rec Room.

Sandberg isn’t sure how her granddaughter got access to alcohol, but she said police told her that Jasmine and seven other youths were seen outside the break room in CCTV footage.

“They were seen on video cameras in the parking lot in front of the break room, drinking, playing snowballs and things like that,” Sandberg said.

I was the last one to hold her when she died – Debbie Sandberg

According to the autopsy report, CCTV footage showed Jasmine leaving the break room at 6:50 pm. She said that when police were reviewing the footage, they spotted Jasmine at 7:33 p.m. running up the stairs to the parking lot, chasing another girl and laughing.

The autopsy report states that around 8 p.m., the West Edmonton Mall received a complaint about an intoxicated woman who passed out in the same parking lot where Jasmine was eventually found.

The autopsy report states that the parking lot where Jasmine was found was not captured by security cameras.

“West Edmonton Mall security personnel subsequently responded to the parking lot but were unable to find anyone,” the report said.

It was -10 degrees at night.

According to the police, Jasmine’s body was found between the cement barricade and the wall next to this staircase. (SHS)

The grader driver finally spotted Jasmine in the now empty lot at 3am. Her body was wedged between a cement barricade and a wall. The police were called to the scene.

The constable performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation

Fast. Brady Dryer and his partner were outside the West Edmonton Mall when the dispatcher called.

“We knew it was cold outside, so it was important to get there quickly,” Dryer told CBC News last week.

Dryer said that by the time they got to Jasmine, she was no longer breathing and had no pulse. He began CPR, and his partner called an ambulance. Due to height restrictions, the ambulance was unable to climb the ramp.

“We needed to get Jasmine to the hospital,” Dryer said. “So instead of waiting any longer, we put her in the back seat of the police car, where I continued to give CPR.

Edmonton Police Service, st. Brady Dryer performed CPR on Jasmine when his partner took her to the hospital in his police car. (Sam Martin/CBC)

“Then my partner drove a police car with flashing lights and sirens to the hospital.”

Shortly thereafter, Sandberg received a call from the police telling her that Jasmine was in the trauma ward of the hospital and 15 people were working to save her life.

She was urged to go to the hospital immediately.

Hospital staff tried to revive Jasmine for almost four hours before the doctor pronounced her dead.

“I was the first person to hug her when she was born,” Sandberg said. “And I was the last one to hold her when she died.”

“She had a very sweet, kind smile”

Sandberg said that the first week after Jasmine’s death, she had trouble sleeping.

“I always woke up between three and four in the morning and imagined her lying in a snowdrift,” Sandberg said.

Dreyer is also haunted by memories.

“You know, I do remember that Jasmine had a school ID,” Dryer said. “I remember seeing her smile in a photograph and she had a very sweet, kind smile.

Sandberg says that the first week after Jasmine’s death, she had trouble sleeping. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

“I think about it every time I think about this case.”

Dryer and his partner investigated Jasmine’s death and paid a visit to Sandberg to answer any questions she had. They keep in touch.

“I think the Jasmine family has been a big influence on me,” Dryer said.

“It’s definitely a challenge I’ll be thinking about for the rest of my life.”

Claim filed

The lawsuit alleges that Jasmine’s death was negligent. It claimed that mall security “did not leave the premises to look for Jasmine Kyle outside, and at best only scanned the limited available security camera views.”

The court document also accuses the defendants of serving alcohol to minors, hiring incompetent or poorly trained staff, and lacking proper video or other surveillance.

The allegations were not proven in court. No protection claims have been filed.

West Edmonton Mall did not respond to repeated CBC requests for comment.

In a written statement, a Cineplex spokesperson, speaking on behalf of the break room, called Jasmine’s death a “tragic loss” and expressed sympathy for the teen’s friends and family, but declined to comment further, citing an ongoing lawsuit.

Sandberg knows her granddaughter made the wrong choice that night, but believes others are to blame, including those who were with her granddaughter.

She said neither of them ever apologized to her or her family.

Sandberg also hopes that the companies she is suing will make meaningful changes to prevent another death like Jasmine’s from happening again.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people out there who could testify that they made some stupid decisions when they were teenagers and they’re here to talk about it,” Sandberg said.

“She paid the worst price you could ever pay.”