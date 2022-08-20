Family doctor talks about the system as he closes Summerside dispensary for 2 weeks

This summer, Dr. Syed Naqvi is doing what many people in PEI do: He takes time off and closes his business while he is away.

But Naqvi is a family doctor, and his business includes the Summerside Family Hospital, the only dispensary in the city that can be used by patients without their own doctor.

And since he couldn’t find a replacement doctor during his vacation, the clinic closes for two weeks.

“My job is to be a full fledged family doctor,” Naqvi told CBC News on Friday. “I do more and more than my job” running an outpatient clinic as well as my own practice.

Naqvi is a paid doctor with about 3,000 patients, but he also sees about 15 patients a day, in addition to his 25 patient visits.

“I do it for people who don’t have [anywhere] go,” he said. “My contract does not include the provision of an outpatient clinic.”

Opposition worries about access

PEI MLA Green Party Trish Altass said the thought of closing Summerside’s only drop-in clinic worries her. She said people are stressed and forced to wait in emergency rooms for a long time, but they have no choice.

The only medical clinic in Summerside closes for two weeks, and the doctor who runs it takes time off to visit family and catch up on paperwork. (Laura Meader/CBC)

“We really need a more sustainable model than the current one… the private clinic that is available,” Altass said. “If that one doctor is not available for any period of time, there is absolutely no access.”

Naqvi said he would welcome anything the opposition can do to force the government to hire more doctors, not to mention internationally trained clinicians.

In an emailed statement on Friday, provincial officials said: “While Health PEI does not operate this clinic, we recognize that the lack of access to primary care is a significant problem…Expanding access to care is one of the health system’s top priorities. “.

Complaints about electronic health records

Speaking about the challenges PEI family physicians are currently facing, Naqvi blamed the provincial new electronic health record system for slowing down treatment and fewer appointments.

“We were given new software to access the Internet,” he said. “This software slows us down by two and a half times. So if a person sees, say, 50 patients a day, their number … has been reduced to 20.

He said he is still trying to see as many patients as possible, but that means a lot of overtime and he works up to 14 hours a day.

Weekends for paperwork

For example, he said that on Thursday he started work at 8 am and his last patient left the office at 11 pm. Prior to the introduction of the new system, it worked from 9:00 to 17:00.

“And you still have to do paperwork on the weekends,” he added.

Naqvi strongly recommends hiring Health PEI Assistants to help physicians, especially fee-for-service physicians, through the process of learning the time-consuming and detailed new system. Not only is he making less money, he says, but his patients are becoming impatient with long waits and fewer appointments available.

He said he knew some doctors had given up and gone back to the old paper system. He also knows several doctors who have retired early or changed careers — such as going to work in a hospital instead of running their own clinic — to avoid the new system.

Naqvi himself still makes paper copies of his medical records as a backup because he fears the new system won’t work.

We need support and understanding… I think there should be a strategy. We need resources. – Dr. Syed Naqvi

“Now it’s a dilemma,” he said, adding that he was worried that he might burn out if he didn’t get help. “But I’d be grateful if I could cut it down to a respectable hour.

“We need support and understanding… I think there should be a strategy. We need resources.”

Nakvi has been living and working at PEI since 2006 and has no plans to leave his practice.

He is also a trained emergency room physician and said the tools he learned while managing those shifts helped him avoid burnout.