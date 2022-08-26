type here...
US NEWS Families of miners trapped underground in Mexico reject new...
US NEWS

Families of miners trapped underground in Mexico reject new rescue strategy

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Mexico City (CNN)to the families of Ten miners Those trapped underground in Mexico since early August have rejected a new rescue strategy proposed by the government, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.

The proposal to tunnel underground was rejected based on how time-consuming it would be, López Obrador said.
The El Pinabet mine in Coahuila, Mexico, collapsed on August 3. Rescuers were able to pull out five people, but ten remain trapped in the flood waters.
    Since then there has been no sign of life or contact with the missing miners.
      Obrador said he wanted the victims’ families to be involved in the rescue strategy, as decisions were made over more than three weeks in the saga. “I instructed (rescuers) to inform the families, and … they disagreed. It’s not that they don’t want to rescue their relatives; they think it’s too long,” López Obrador said on Friday.
      Read on
      Asked if the government had offered compensation to the families, López Obrador did not rule out payment.
      “The most important thing now is rescue. Of course, there is compensation, but that is not the point,” he said.

        Rescuers are working around the clock to reach the miners.

        Lopez Obrador said efforts to save the miners and compensation for their families were both on the table. “We are looking for the best option. And the suggestion is that we don’t give up,” he said.
        On Monday, Laura Velazquez, coordinator for Mexico’s civil defense, said water depths in several of the mine’s flooded shafts were as high as 31 meters (101 feet).
          Efforts by responders to drain the mine helped lower the overall water level — until the water rushed back into the adjacent mine, causing a fissure.
          “Unfortunately, we still could not save the miners… progress was already being made, but unfortunately another hole was opened in a neighboring mine, which flooded and the water level rose again,” López Obrador said at the time.

          Previous articleHouston police say a woman was shot and killed in a car outside a convenience store
          Next articleFor one rape victim, new abortion bans bring back old painful memories

          Latest news

          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Florida police say man allegedly tried to ‘buy’ teenage girl from parents for $100,000 at grocery store

          off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 26 Here are...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Nikki Haley under fire after tax forms leaked to media: ‘Republicans have been very good for a long time’

          closer Video Nikki Haley on Biden's foreign policy: It's a mistake Former...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Two women sue ex-boxer George Foreman alleging sexual harassment, rape

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more
          FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

          ‘Hard to accept’ Chelsea’s Tuchela questions Conte avoiding ban

          Thomas Tuchel wondered how Antonio Conte avoided a sideline ban after red cards from two managers in Chelsea's...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          Liberal MP apologizes for tweet saying professor was racist

          Ontario Liberal MP Chris Bittle said he meant something baseless and inappropriate in his moment of anger. (Fred...
          Read more
          POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

          Olympic champion Marnie McBean says she was asked to join Hockey Canada’s oversight team.

          The Canadian Olympic champion says she was asked to join Hockey Canada's supervisory committee, but the offer was...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News