Families of miners trapped underground in Mexico reject new rescue strategy

Mexico City (CNN) to the families of Ten miners Those trapped underground in Mexico since early August have rejected a new rescue strategy proposed by the government, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.

The proposal to tunnel underground was rejected based on how time-consuming it would be, López Obrador said.

The El Pinabet mine in Coahuila, Mexico, collapsed on August 3. Rescuers were able to pull out five people, but ten remain trapped in the flood waters.

Since then there has been no sign of life or contact with the missing miners.

Obrador said he wanted the victims’ families to be involved in the rescue strategy, as decisions were made over more than three weeks in the saga. “I instructed (rescuers) to inform the families, and … they disagreed. It’s not that they don’t want to rescue their relatives; they think it’s too long,” López Obrador said on Friday.

