Families of Israelis killed at Munich Olympics boycott anniversary of Olympics

TEL AVIV. The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics said Wednesday they intend to boycott a memorial ceremony planned in Germany in September to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the attack over a dispute with Germany. authorities for compensation.
The decision will put pressure on Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, who is scheduled to attend a September 5 ceremony in Munich, to also stand aside, threatening an event aimed at healing the wounds of the Black September attack. shocked Israel and the whole world.
Germany’s attitude towards the terrorist attack and its aftermath remains one of the most contentious issues between the two countries since the establishment of full diplomatic relations between them in 1965, a relationship already overshadowed by the Holocaust.
Families have long fought to increase compensation for killing athletes, with Israel alleging that Germany failed to adequately protect the athletes and covered up its mistakes before and after the attack.
According to an official report from the Israeli State Archives, the attack took place on September 5, 1972, when eight Palestinian militants jumped over the fence of the Munich Olympic Village, which was guarded by only a few German policemen. Only two officers were armed. The militants entered the Israeli residence and killed two members of the group, after which they demanded the release of their comrades who were imprisoned in Israel. Later, nine other athletes were killed along with a German policeman in a chaotic rescue attempt.
Anki Spitzer, a spokesman for the families at meetings with Mr Herzog, said the families regarded the compensation offered by Germany as a “joke” and that all but one of the family members planned to boycott the ceremony at which the payout was to be announced.
The German government said in an internal memo obtained by The New York Times that families have been paid a total of 4.6 million euros, or about $4.8 million, from various German agencies so far. In a statement on Wednesday, Germany’s interior ministry said “confidential talks are currently underway with representatives of the victims’ families,” but did not mention the boycott.
“We expect President Herzog to also immediately announce that he will not be coming,” said Ms. Spitzer, widow of Andrei Spitzer, who was the coach of the Israeli fencing team. “If families don’t go, he shouldn’t go either, because if he’s there, even to lay a wreath, it will legitimize brutal German behavior.”
Mr. Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a series of phone calls with the families and the German interior ministry, which was responsible for putting forward the compensation proposal, in an unsuccessful attempt to resolve the dispute, the families said. and their lawyers, a report backed by Israeli and German officials.
According to a German government memo, Germany is offering a total of 5.4 million euros in additional compensation to the 23 remaining family members. But the families’ lawyers say they are asking about 20 times as much.
“The level of German state responsibility as we know it now is much broader than the facts that were known in 1972-2020,” said Alexander Knoups, the families’ lawyer. “Sufficient evidence has recently been unearthed to show that the government not only failed to protect the athletes, but also played a major role in covering up its failure.”
The compensation dispute is a rare conflict between Germany and Israel. Germany has worked hard to openly redeem its Nazi past and establish a special relationship with Israel. For example, traditionally Israel is one of the first foreign trips of new German presidents.
The family’s decision to boycott the event calls into question the participation of the entire Israeli delegation of about 200 people, which includes members of the Israeli Olympic Committee and Olympic medal-winning athletes who have said they will not attend. to Munich without family.
According to Israeli officials, Mr. Herzog has not yet made a decision on the matter and, together with the German President, continues his efforts to resolve the case. A spokesman for the Israeli president declined to comment on the matter.
Ms. Spitzer, a spokesperson for the families, also said that Israel had not helped her or others in the past decade.
“The ties with Germany are very important and probably transcend everything else,” she said. But, she added, it is time for Israel to “say publicly what everyone says on the sly, afraid to offend the Germans – it’s time to finally compensate the families of the victims for the terrible setbacks that led to the death of Andrei and 10 other people.” athletes, and for all the lies and cover-ups over the past 50 years.”
Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir refused to negotiate with the militants at the time of the attack, but asked for a special squad to be sent to free the athletes, but Germany refused, as confirmed by German officials in a 2012 documentary. Israel demanded to stop the Games, but this request was also rejected.
The Israeli intelligence chief, Mossad, said he was only allowed to oversee the rescue operation and that all his offers were rejected by the Germans.
“They didn’t make the least effort to save lives, they didn’t take the least risk trying to save people, theirs or ours,” Mossad chief Zvi Zamir told government ministers when he returned to Israel, according to a transcript of the meeting obtained The New York Times.
The families of the victims have long accused the German authorities of withholding documents from them and creating bureaucratic complications to prevent them from gaining access to the archives and receiving financial compensation.
Recently declassified documents released to the German media show that German intelligence had warnings about impending actions against the Olympics, but did nothing.
In mid-August 1972, the German Embassy in Beirut sent an urgent telegram to the Foreign Office in Bonn warning of an attack. Telegram was first published in July by the Süddeutsche Zeitung..
According to a German government memo obtained by The New York Times, the purpose of the September 5 ceremony was to confront “questions of historical calculus that remain unresolved.” The interior ministry said in a statement that Germany views the ceremony as “an occasion for a clear political analysis of the events of 1972.”
As part of this effort, Germany plans to set up a German-Israeli history commission with full access to all records “to scrutinize all available sources” and prepare a “scientific report and assessment of events”. President Steinmeier also planned to acknowledge German responsibility for the attack and announce additional compensation for the families of the victims.
“With these actions, the Federal Republic of Germany is fulfilling its moral and historical duty to the victims and the surviving members of their families,” the memorandum says.
Christopher F. Schütze provided a report from Hannover, Germany.