Families of Israelis killed at Munich Olympics boycott anniversary of Olympics

According to a German government memo, Germany is offering a total of 5.4 million euros in additional compensation to the 23 remaining family members. But the families’ lawyers say they are asking about 20 times as much.

“The level of German state responsibility as we know it now is much broader than the facts that were known in 1972-2020,” said Alexander Knoups, the families’ lawyer. “Sufficient evidence has recently been unearthed to show that the government not only failed to protect the athletes, but also played a major role in covering up its failure.”

The compensation dispute is a rare conflict between Germany and Israel. Germany has worked hard to openly redeem its Nazi past and establish a special relationship with Israel. For example, traditionally Israel is one of the first foreign trips of new German presidents.

The family’s decision to boycott the event calls into question the participation of the entire Israeli delegation of about 200 people, which includes members of the Israeli Olympic Committee and Olympic medal-winning athletes who have said they will not attend. to Munich without family.

According to Israeli officials, Mr. Herzog has not yet made a decision on the matter and, together with the German President, continues his efforts to resolve the case. A spokesman for the Israeli president declined to comment on the matter.