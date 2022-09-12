New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meet Folds of Honor is a foundation built to support the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders.

Folds of Honor began 15 years ago above a garage in Broken Bow, Okla., with the mission of supporting the families of fallen or disabled service members.

Now, the foundation is expanding its reach to support the families of fallen first responders.

A scholarship in honor or Rush Limbaugh was established to benefit the families of fallen police and military

CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor Lt. Col. Dan Rooney joined “Fox & Friends” Monday morning to discuss the foundation’s extended mandate.

With approximately 240 million 911 calls made each year, Rooney said, first responders are constantly out there ensuring the safety of Americans while also putting their own lives at risk.

“The need to help first responders is dramatic,” he said.

Gracie Parrish Miller, widow of Deputy Jack Parrish, joins the conversation to discuss her own experience as a first responder’s wife.

Parish was working on New Year’s Eve in 2017 when he was ambushed.

Miller awoke early the next morning to the news that she had become a widow.

“My life changed in an instant and everything that was in front of me was suddenly gone, and I was raising two little girls alone,” she said Monday morning.

Miller, then 29, had her world rocked by the new task of single-handedly raising 4-year-old and 16-month-old girls.

Rooney announced a new scholarship fund from Folds of Honor specifically for families of fallen first responders.

“This is God’s mission. He calls us to care for widows and orphans with great frequency in the Bible, and that is what we are doing at Folds of Honor,” he said.

The first two recipients? Miller has two daughters.

“It’s such an amazing gift to know that I don’t have to do this alone,” says the mother of two.

Those wishing to donate to the ongoing scholarship fund can visit Foldsofhonor.org.

The foundation has a $13-a-month donation option, which represents the 13 folds of the American flag that give it its iconic shape, Rooney noted.