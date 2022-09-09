New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Although New York City’s fire and police departments lost nearly 400 members in the terrorist attack on the city’s World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, over 21 years many first responders have died from illnesses related to the attacks, perpetuating the tragedy. Attacks for family members they left behind.

“He loved, loved being a firefighter. He loved everything about it,” Denise Verzi told Fox News Digital about her husband, Michael Verzi, a retired FDNY firefighter who died of cancer related to his work at Ground Zero in May.

Denise Verzi remembers her husband being home for their twin daughters’ birthdays when two planes crashed into the Twin Towers on Sept. 11. The couple thought the accident was an accident until the second plane crashed into the towers.

Michael Verzi was picking up his daughters from school when he got the call to go to the towers, which his wife tried to convince him not to.

“I said I wasn’t going, he said he had to go,” Denise Verzi recalled. “I had a sister who worked at the stock exchange at the time. She was one of the people running from the cloud of debris. She was yelling don’t go down there. Everyone was saying don’t go there, but it was his. The job, his life.”

Michael Verzi responded to the scene that day and later worked at Ground Zero, watching firefighters die as the towers collapsed and attending the funerals of other colleagues in later years. He was aware of the health risks he faced from working at Ground Zero, which became a reality in May 2021.

Doctors discovered the retired firefighter had cancer in his lungs, and he underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, before the cancer went into remission in November 2021. However, he fell ill again in March 2022, tragically dying from the disease on 28 May.

“He fought as hard as he could, and it was okay that I had girls,” recalls Denise Verzi. “The fire alarm went off at the hospital at 3pm. Immediately after that his heart rate dropped and he passed out.”

Verzi says her husband has not been given a chance to meet her granddaughter, who was born after her husband’s death, but the family members are sure to tell her what kind of person her grandfather was. However, the pain of his death is always in the background, especially when she sees the New York City skyline.

“Now whenever I look at the skyline, I look at it and think, ‘You took my husband away from me,'” Verzi said. “They said it was safe to go there, apparently it wasn’t.”

The family of John J. McCauley, the FDNY’s supervising fire marshal who died in May, knew Verges’ plight well.

“He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020 and it metastasized through his bones,” McCauley’s son Dan McCauley told Fox News Digital. “It was an 18-month death sentence, I knew it was going to take him. He was going to treatments and doctors to see what could be done, but it took him too quickly. They linked his cancer to working at ground zero.”

The elder McCauley first arrived on the scene on September 11 at his headquarters in Brooklyn during the terrorist attacks.

“When the news came, they all got in their vehicles and drove downtown to the World Trade Center,” McCauley said. “He was there in minutes.”

McCauley’s father also served on a rescue and recovery mission after the towers fell, keeping him away from home for many hours for months.

“I was 16 years old at the time,” McCauley said. “To me, it felt like I hadn’t seen him in years, but he was working there non-stop for maybe 3 to 4 months. He worked long hours during the day.”

When work at Ground Zero slowed down, McCauley’s father was able to spend more time at home. All these years later, family members don’t talk much about the attacks, but he insists his father was a man who prioritized helping people.

“He was someone who wanted to help,” McCauley said. “Family was the most important thing to him. I couldn’t stress that much. And he always wanted to help. If you needed help, he was there to help. If he didn’t know how to fix it, he’d figure it out. He loved helping others.”

NYPD officers were also on a rescue and recovery mission on September 11, when their colleagues in the FDNY were suffering from many of the ailments they had battled for two decades. Kathy Hanson, who lost her husband Mike Hanson in 2018, said that now part of the war has become a fight for the benefit of the families of those lost.

“There are thousands of people like him who continue to be diagnosed with these illnesses and don’t treat them as ‘9/11 illnesses,'” Hanson told Fox News Digital. “Their pensions and benefits were taken from their families. I lost Mike the day after he died. I’m fighting for Michael and thousands of others.”

Mike Hanson, a retired NYPD detective, responded to the scene immediately after the planes hit the Twin Towers on September 11. Like Verzi and McCauley, he worked on a rescue and recovery mission for months, spending many hours away from home and his family in the process.

“Mike arrived at ground zero before the North Tower collapsed. He stayed there until the last column was removed on May 30, 2002,” Hanson recalled. “Like many others, he worked 16-hour days, 7 days a week, hoping for a rescue mission and, unfortunately, a recovery mission. He came home one short time in those nine months.”

A retired NYPD detective, part of the department’s elite emergency service unit, Hanson said was a dream come true for her husband. He responded to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and the Oklahoma City bombing during his storied career, retiring from the NYPD in 2006.

In 2017, Hanson said her husband began experiencing mysterious symptoms.

“In the spring of 2017 Michael noticed that his right pinky was numb and a spoon had dropped,” Hanson recalled. “He experienced signs and symptoms with no classic presentation of any known disease. He had some symptoms of ALS and was diagnosed in April 2018. He deteriorated rapidly and died 6 months later.”

Hanson expressed her pride in everything her husband was able to accomplish in his short life, stressing that he was passionate about helping others.

“Do all you can, do all you can, to get it done, to get it done,” Hanson wrote to her husband in his 2006 retirement letter.

Verji expressed a similar sentiment to remember her husband for his dedication to service.

“I want people to remember him for the great man he was,” Vergie said of her husband. “He would do anything for anyone. His smile lit up a room, and he was always willing to lend a hand.”

“There’s going to be a lot more,” she added. “This is just the beginning, it’s sad and scary.”