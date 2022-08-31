New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Four families are suing the U.S. government nearly a year after military families in Hawaii suffered a jet fuel spill and contaminated drinking water.

A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the spill at the Red Hill storage facility near Pearl Harbor caused “physical and emotional injury” and should hold the U.S. liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

“Throughout 2021, more than 93,000 military service members, their family members and civilians relied on the government for safe water on the island of Oahu, the Navy kept toxic secrets,” the complaint states, “[w]The government failed to disclose the contamination as required by federal law, yet these families continued to drown in toxic water.”

The lawsuit, filed in Hawaii federal court by the Hosoda Law Group of Honolulu and Just Well Law of Austin, Texas, on behalf of the families, alleges that thousands of gallons of water leaked into the water supply, sickening military families while the Navy denied it. mistake

“Then the Navy denied the families even the most basic standard of care when they turned to military medical providers for help. Military facilities reported symptoms but failed to run standard labs to check liver function, kidney function and complete blood counts,” the complaint claims. .

A press release from Just Well Law states that “hundreds of plaintiffs” have filed claim forms to join the lawsuit.

A US Navy spokesman said the Navy does not comment on ongoing lawsuits, but said “nothing is more important” than the safety and health of service members.

The Navy said in December 2021 that it was contaminated by a one-time spill of jet fuel the previous month.

“The Navy is responsible for this crisis. We are taking ownership of the solution, and we are going to fix it,” US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Sam Paparo told state lawmakers at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.