Families cleaning up crime scenes shouldn’t have happened, Mounty says in mass shooting investigation

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

A senior citizen in Nova Scotia at the time of the mass shooting more than two years ago says he believes the families of the victims were not being properly supported and that the crime scenes should not have been handed over without being cleaned up.

Main supp. Darren Campbell testified for two days this week before the Mass Victims Commission, which conducted a public inquiry into the killings on April 18-19, 2020, and spoke with the commission during two interviews in June and July.

Campbell now works in New Brunswick, but at the time of the shooting he was a support officer, one of the most senior positions in the RCMP in the province.

Full CBC coverage of Nova Scotia mass casualty investigation

He told the commission how he met with many of the families of the victims in the summer following the tragedy, when a gunman shot dead 22 people in several communities across the province while driving a replica RCMP vehicle.

Many of their concerns included what they considered the RCMP’s failure to disclose information, as well as problems with Const. Campbell said Wayne (Skipper) Bent, the only liaison officer assigned to deal with almost all of the families of the victims.

RCMP supp. Darren Campbell was the support officer at the time of the shooting, the third-highest-ranking horseman in Nova Scotia. (SHS)

“They were very emotional meetings,” Campbell said in an interview with the commission.

“I have dealt with many families and I will say… I have never attended meetings with people who have influenced me more or been so difficult.”

The families of some of the victims, including those of Heather O’Brien and Gina Goulet, said they were left to clean up the places where the women died.

Campbell said the O’Brien family told him that bullet casings were left in the car, as well as what they called “body parts”. According to Campbell, he asked Bent and a member of the medical examiner’s team how this could have happened.

Campbell said that usually after the forensic team processes the car for evidence, they may leave some stains or fabric, but then it is handed over to the insurance company for cleaning or destruction.

“This is no different from a real crime scene in an apartment building. You know, we don’t usually let the family go back and see the horrible, messy scene,” Campbell said.

“It would be traumatic.”

Campbell personally apologized to the family

But Campbell said that Bent told him the O’Brien family wanted the car back as quickly as possible, even in the condition it was in. Last month, Bent testified to the commission that he was not going to argue with the O’Briens because it was their property, so the car was returned.

Campbell said he has experienced similar situations where relatives ask to see their loved ones after they have been killed. While he doesn’t want to turn families down, Campbell said he always tries to talk them out of it because what their loved one looks like now is “not who they are.”

He said the same logic applies to a crime scene in a house or car – it’s “not good for people” to see it.

During a meeting with several members of the O’Brien family, which discussed issues such as the condition of the car and how one of them pointed a gun at them as they approached the crime scene, Campbell said he offered his condolences and said they were “like a human being.” , I’m very sorry”.

He also told them what steps they could take to file a professional complaint if they wanted to, he said.

Campbell said he never issued a written apology and is unaware of any official apology to the O’Briens from the RCMP.

Heather O’Brien with daughters Cathy Devine (foreground), Darcy Dobson (second from right) and Molly O’Brien (far right). (Presented by Darcy Dobson)

On Tuesday, after his second day of testimony, Campbell burst into tears and apologized to all the families for “letting them down”.

In Goulet’s case, the investigation released an account of the commission’s meeting with her daughter, Amelia Butler, and son-in-law, Dave Butler.

No formal notification was given to Amelia’s next of kin, and the document stated that despite giving at least four different police officers their information, no one called the couple to let them know when Goulet’s property would be ready for handover.

Instead, Dave Butler put up “No Entry” signs and entered the house himself, finding “blood all over the door and other things he shouldn’t have seen,” the document says.

The Butlers themselves arranged with the help of insurance to clean the Goulet house, but the police did not tell them that this was an option. At one point, the couple found a shell casing near the bathroom door and a “piece of lead” in Goulet’s dressing table.

Bent testified that he felt “very bad” about the Butlers having such an experience and arranged for a cleanup before contacting them on April 21, two days after Goulet was killed.

A memorial on Highway 224 features a photo of Gina Goulet, one of the victims of Canada’s deadliest mass shooting. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)

Amelia Butler told the commission that she initially considered Bent to be their personal liaison officer, and he never explained how he actually represented the families associated with the 21 victims. Dave Butler said that Bent “couldn’t tell his stories properly” and often couldn’t remember who he was talking to.

Campbell said in an interview with the commission that he did not know what the Butlers went through, but what they describe “should never have happened”.

He said Bent or another member of the investigation team usually talks to each family about cleaning options through insurance.

When asked if the support offered by Bent was sufficient, Campbell said that given the scale of the mass shooting, the Mounties would probably never be able to provide enough help and “there’s always something else we can do”.

But when asked if the assistance met the minimum level of care, Campbell said no, based on feedback from families.

“If everything was good, there would be no complaints,” he said.

Campbell said Tuesday that he knows Bent has been working for many months to help families and the pressure has had a “lasting effect” on him.

In testimony on Monday, Campbell said he expressed concern to the Serious Crime Investigation Team, which appointed Bent as liaison officer, that it would be a “heavy burden” for one person.

RCMP Const. Wayne Bent testifies related to supporting family members during the Mass Accidents Commission investigation into the April 18/19, 2020 Nova Scotia Rural Massacres in Truro, Nova Scotia on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughn)

But Campbell said that while the team discussed it, they eventually told him that Bent could handle it on his own.

In his own commission interview, Bent said he “was a little selfish” in working hard on building relationships with people and wanted every family to have the same thing.

Bent had no special training to be a family liaison officer, and on Tuesday Campbell said he would like to see a specially trained national team that could respond to natural disasters, terrorist attacks or mass shootings anywhere in the country.

Family members of one victim, const. Heidi Stevenson were the only ones who didn’t have an affair with Bent. According to Campbell, one officer was assigned to Stevenson’s husband and children, while her parents were assigned to another member of the RCMP.

