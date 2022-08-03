type here...
Famed Canadian civil rights lawyer Clayton Ruby dies at 80

Lawyer Clayton Ruby, a giant in the legal world, has died at the age of 80. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Prominent Canadian civil rights lawyer and giant of the legal profession, Clayton Ruby, has died at the age of 80.

Ruby, who received the Order of Canada in 2005, passed away Tuesday, according to CBC News.

His law firm Ruby Shiller Enenajor DiGiuseppe tweeted that Ruby passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

“Clay was a dedicated advocate for human rights, an advocate for outsiders and a loving friend. Our thoughts are with his family and our entire firm mourns the loss of our leader and mentor.”

In her entry on the website of the Canadian Governor General’s Order, Ruby is described as “a well-known criminal lawyer whose reputation spreads throughout the country.” [who] dedicated his career to promoting justice.”

Ruby has volunteered for numerous human rights organizations including PEN Canada, Human Rights Watch and the Sierra Legal Defense Fund.

During his illustrious career, Ruby has taken on some of the most high-profile cases in the country, including the wrongful conviction of Guy Paul Morin, who was accused of murdering nine-year-old Christine Jessop in 1984 before being acquitted.

Speaking to CBC News in 2020, when police identified Jessop’s killer, Ruby spoke of the “tragedy” of wrongful convictions.

“You will never get better. It will never be the same as before,” he said.

WATCH | Clayton Ruby reacts to the fact that the police have identified the real killer of Christine Jessop:

Guy Paul Morin’s Former Attorney Reacts to Police Finding Christine Jessop’s Real Killer

2 years ago

Duration 3:03

Adrienne Arceno of The National talks to Clayton Ruby, who was the defense attorney for Guy Paul Morin, the man wrongfully convicted of killing Christine Jessop, about how police found out the identity of her killer.

We tend to trust prosecutors who say, “Convict this man, we have enough evidence to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt… We trust the authorities, and I think this case made it clear to people that there are mistakes, and they can be huge.” “. and inexplicable.

So there’s a more skeptical approach to the allegations, and I think that’s right. It makes us all safer.”

  • Toronto police have identified the killer who was investigating the case of 9-year-old Christine Jessop.

Ruby was also a board member of the medical death advocacy organization Dying With Dignity.

In 1994, he represented former NDP MP Sven Robinson, who was present at the wrongful medical death of Sue Rodriguez, but was ultimately not charged.

Robinson tweeted on Wednesday that he was “heartbroken” by the news of Ruby’s death.

“A giant in the legal profession, a pillar of the progressive community, and a fine and decent man, lesser,” he wrote.

