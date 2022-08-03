False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompt warning

PHOENIX (AP) – The attorney for Arizona’s most populous county sent a letter Tuesday to a local candidate warning him to stop encouraging voters to steal pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots.

Tuesday was the last day of voting in Arizona’s primary, and conspiracy theories surrounding ballot-marking pens reverberated. The now infamous #SharpieGate The controversy raged after the 2020 elections.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell sent a letter to county supervisor candidate Gail Golek, who made various social media posts Tuesday urging supporters not to use the pens provided by election workers at polling places and to take them with them when they leave.

“As you well know, theft of any kind is illegal; “Furthermore, encouraging the theft of quick-drying ink pens specifically recommended for election day voting is a deliberate attempt to interfere with the conduct of elections and has the detrimental effect of delaying the tabulation of ballots on election day, as wet ink can damage the central tabulation machines,” Mitchell wrote in the letter.

In a response posted on Twitter, Golek said she meant to “protect our vote, not encourage you to steal pens” and reiterated false claims that poll worker-provided pens allow poll workers to change people’s votes.

Maricopa County election officials are urging voters to ignore these conspiracy theories, saying the felt-tip pens provided to voters are designed to limit problems like smudging, which can occur when voters use ballpoint pens. On its website, The Electoral office says The ink from ballpoint pens does not dry as quickly. Wet ink on ballots can smear the inside of the machine and prevent it from working properly.

On Tuesday, Maricopa County election officials said some machines had to be replaced because voters failed to use the pens they were given.