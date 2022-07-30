New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Atlanta Falcons are their end Fourth day of training camp Two separate fights broke out on the field early Saturday morning, resulting in defensive tackle Jalen Dalton being asked to leave, according to multiple reports.

Dalton, who was released by the New Orleans Saints in May, was ejected from practice after taking a swing at offensive tackle Jermaine Ifedi after a drill, The Athletic reported. Moments later, Anthony Rush knocked center Jonathon Harrison to the ground after being hit from behind.

But Rush made light of the situation after a short session.

“It was all about lunch. They took away all the forks and stuff, so I had to eat with my hands. I didn’t like that very much,” Rush said, according to the outlet. “I had to get the last piece of roast chicken, so I’m not too happy about that.”

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reports that the head coach is Arthur Smith “not happy” Dalton after the incident, but he later praised the team’s competitiveness in his comments to the media.

“Nobody’s really done anything that dumb,” Smith said. “I love having guys you have to pull behind rather than push. They’re competitive as hell. We’ve had the pleasure of working with these guys, it’s unbelievable.”

There are falcons Facing low expectations This season, Smith spoke after Friday’s practice.

“Do a Google search, go look and see what they think about the iPhone coming out if you want to make a joke,” he told reporters. “It’s hard to find good comedy these days. If you want real comedy, go back and look at those expectations.”

Just six seasons after reaching the Super Bowl for just the second time in franchise history, the The Falcons are listed at 250-1 To reach the next Super Bowl, every team has higher odds than one, but the Houston Texans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.