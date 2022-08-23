New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Atlanta Falcons played hard against the New York Jets on Monday night in their second preseason game, but gave up 24 straight points and eventually lost 24-16.

While quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota showed potential in the first half, the offense sputtered and nothing really happened on the field. A fumble by quarterback Felipe Franks led to a Jets touchdown.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith opened his postgame press conference with an apology.

“Sorry you all had to sit out the second half. Well, fire away,” Smith joked. Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Smith had some good things to say about the team despite their struggles in the second half.

“I thought early on, I mean, the guys were ready to go. That was encouraging. I thought we had a productive week here. What was frustrating was some of the things that happened in the second half.

“So I apologize to you guys for having to see some of that. But we’ll get better. You learn a lot about young people. I mean, some guys, you know, you’re living through mistakes for the first time. There’s (things) young people learn.”

Ridder was 10-13 with 143 passing yards. Mariota was 6-10 with 132 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Olamide Zakias. Franks was 2-for-6 with eight passing yards to help the Falcons get their legs under them in the running game. Franks had 45 rushing yards.

The Jets threw Chris Streveler and Mike White as their quarterbacks. Streveler was 8-11 with 119 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Lawrence Kager and an interception. White was 12-17 with 90 passing yards.