closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Atlanta Falcons played hard against the New York Jets on Monday night in their second preseason game, but gave up 24 straight points and eventually lost 24-16.

While quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota showed potential in the first half, the offense sputtered and nothing really happened on the field. A fumble by quarterback Felipe Franks led to a Jets touchdown.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith opened his postgame press conference with an apology.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, #1, celebrates with wide receiver Olamide Zakias after Zakias scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford. NJ

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, #1, celebrates with wide receiver Olamide Zakias after Zakias scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford. NJ
(AP Photo/John Munson)

“Sorry you all had to sit out the second half. Well, fire away,” Smith joked. Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Smith had some good things to say about the team despite their struggles in the second half.

“I thought early on, I mean, the guys were ready to go. That was encouraging. I thought we had a productive week here. What was frustrating was some of the things that happened in the second half.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on the field during practice before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, NJ.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on the field during practice before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, NJ.
(AP Photo/John Munson)

“So I apologize to you guys for having to see some of that. But we’ll get better. You learn a lot about young people. I mean, some guys, you know, you’re living through mistakes for the first time. There’s (things) young people learn.”

Cowboys Micah Parsons rips Black on Giants rookie injury: ‘I don’t want to see that S— man’

Ridder was 10-13 with 143 passing yards. Mariota was 6-10 with 132 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Olamide Zakias. Franks was 2-for-6 with eight passing yards to help the Falcons get their legs under them in the running game. Franks had 45 rushing yards.

New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler, #15, against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, Lawrence Kager celebrates after running in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, NJ.

New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler, #15, against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, Lawrence Kager celebrates after running in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, NJ.
(AP Photo/John Munson)

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Jets threw Chris Streveler and Mike White as their quarterbacks. Streveler was 8-11 with 119 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Lawrence Kager and an interception. White was 12-17 with 90 passing yards.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.