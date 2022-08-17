New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is using a recent communication to warn parents that their children will be required to wear masks indoors for the 2022-23 school year pending high CDC COVID-19 community rates.

However, the memo states that parents and legal guardians have rights under the Virginia Code, which allows parents the choice of whether or not to send their children to school wearing masks.

“FCPS All students must wear face coverings Indoors (excluding active eating/drinking) on ​​school property (to include buildings, school buses and other school-provided vehicles) While CDC’s COVID-19 community level is high for Fairfax County,” Read the email. “Current Level for Fairfax County medium. Virginia Code allows parents/legal guardians to choose not to have their child wear a face covering while on school property.”

“In accordance with the Code of Virginia, the parent/legal guardian of any child enrolled in an FCPS school may choose not to wear a face covering while on school property (to include FCPS buildings),” the full document read. . “No parent/legal guardian making such an election shall be required to provide a reason or any certification regarding the child’s health or academic status, and no student shall suffer any adverse disciplinary or academic consequences as a result of such election.”

The Fairfax County Parents Association called the correspondence “disturbing.” Others suggested the school district was trying to find any reason to extend the mask mandate.

Rory Cooper, managing director of Purple Strats and father of three, was among those who argued that the Mask memo was contradictory.

FCPS responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, saying, “Parents/families may opt out of any mask requirement. Nothing has changed since last school year.”

Stephanie Lundquist-Arora, a mother of three, accused FCPS of playing politics after her sons were suspended earlier this year for not wearing uniforms. Face masks for school and violating the dress code. They were among 24 FCPS students suspended Jan. 25 for failing to wear masks. The mother explained at the time that the masks gave her sons headaches and “they didn’t want to wear them.”

She renewed her allegations against the school district after Monday’s memo.

“It is absurd that the members of the Fairfax County School Board cannot understand that Virginia law applies to all of Virginia, including Fairfax County,” Lundquist-Arora told Fox News Digital. “I’m not surprised. They already defied Executive Order 2 and SB739 when they suspended my sons for several days in January and February 2022 for ‘dress code’ violations for not wearing masks.”

The mother highlighted the FCPS mask requirement and the timing of the related email.

“The Fairfax County Circuit Court dismissed my lawsuit against the school district for unlawful suspensions because the mask mandate was no longer effective,” she continued. “The school principals subsequently denied my requests to expunge my sons’ records related to those suspensions – a current stain on their records. FCPS board members drafted a new masking directive (detailed in an FCPS email sent on August 15, 2022) on March 3, 2022.”

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Safier flagged the FCPS guidance, saying mandatory mask wearing in schools across the country has led to physical and mental health problems. She suggests a way forward that makes a lot of scientific sense.

“We know that wearing a mask can have physical and emotional consequences,” Safir told Fox Digital. “Schools need to move toward risk base mitigation measures and stop enforcing universal mandates. High-risk staff and kids and really anyone should be allowed to wear a facemask, but no one should be forced to. Another asinine policy is dealing with kids. We need boosters for college students to come back in the fall. This pandemic is There is no place for universal mandates, vaccines and masks at the moment.”

“I couldn’t believe the out-of-date and out-of-touch and blatantly anti-science email the Fairfax County Public School System sent to parents and students on Monday,” Elizabeth McCauley of Virginia Mavens similarly told Fox News Digital. “The use of the word ‘require’ in the FCPS statement is a direct violation of Virginia Governor Youngkins’ Day One in Office Executive Order No. 2, which allows parents to opt out of any mask requirement for students in Virginia schools. Parents are frustrated, angry and confused by this fear-mongering and incitement. There is.”

McCauley noted that parents got the notice after the CDC released its relaxed COVID-19 guidelines, which don’t differentiate between people who are up-to-date on their vaccinations and those who aren’t. It also removed several specific recommendations for schools, such as “test to stay” rules that require students exposed to the virus to continue to test negative to stay in school.

“So why does FCPS bring up the idea of ​​masking healthy students in all areas of schools without saying it is ‘necessary’?” McCauley asked.

“The CDC is starting to move toward risk-based recommendations, although they’re not talking about mask and vaccine mandates while they’re still being rolled out,” Safir said.

Bethany Mandel, a children’s book author and homeschooling mother of five, echoes the concerns of her fellow parents.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” she told Fox News Digital. “The last three years have shown that our school systems are truly being run by lunatics. The difference for children and their families in Virginia is that they have a governor who stands up for them and common sense. There is no reason to fall. 2022 to mask children will impact the fourth school year with unnecessary and ineffective mitigation policies. In Virginia It’s time for parents and lawmakers to stand up for kids like Governor Youngkin did.”

Fairfax is considered ground zero in many of the battles between parents and schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.