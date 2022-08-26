New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New training materials for teachers in Fairfax County Public Schools show students can change their first and last name on school documents without parental permission. The documents, obtained by Fox News, show slides instructing teachers to allow students to change their pronouns in class, on official records and to use locker rooms and bathrooms according to their chosen gender.

According to a slide, “Students will receive diplomas and transcripts in a legal and chosen name”. “Parental consent not required,” is listed directly under the bullet.

Virginia voters on why they switched parties to Glenn Youngkin: ‘Democrats didn’t listen’

Parents say they once again feel they are being cut off from their children’s education. Stephanie Lundquist-Aurora, a mother of three boys in Fairfax County Public Schools and a member of the conservative Independent Women’s Forum, told Fox News that she feels her rights as a parent are being called into question on sensitive topics like gender identity.

“They’ve entered into areas of parental rights and you should be able to have conversations with your children based on your own personal values, about what you think about gender identity or any identity affirmation for your child.” Lundquist-Arora said. “And they’re basically what we’re seeing is a public school going into a jurisdiction where they don’t belong.”

Other parents agree that this training puts teachers in the uncomfortable position of separating children from their parents and driving a wedge between them.

“You’re dealing with children in secret and you’re discussing highly sexual content that violates boundaries,” said Chris Corbett, who currently has two students at FCPS.

He said he continues to focus in the classroom on vexed social issues, but issues such as staff shortages and academic growth are less of a priority.

“This first week my daughter was asked about her pronouns in every class,” Corbett said. “And yet they don’t have teachers for some classrooms. So, you wonder where we’re spending our energy and effort and resources on this kind of work when we’re really focused on educating and hiring people.”

The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers said they were not aware of the exact training materials, but said in a statement to Fox News, “…we encourage our members to participate in any training that supports students and helps them respect students’ identities and needs with sensitivity.”

FAIRFAX County parents want ‘significant changes’ to ensure children’s safety after counselor fired

Last spring, the Fairfax County School Board voted to make it possible for students in fourth grade to suspend their peers for “harmful misgendering” or “deadnaming,” which parents say is an issue of forced speech.

“We wonder what’s happening to the rule of law in these jurisdictions where school boards are doing that,” Lunderquist-Arora said.

Click to get the Fox News app

The latest gender controversy comes as FCPS deals with the fallout from news that a middle school guidance counselor remained on staff for nearly two years after being arrested for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Darren Thornton, who worked at Glasgow Middle School near Alexandria, was fired only after his second arrest on the same charge. Efforts by the police to provide information to the school were unsuccessful.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miares said his office is looking into the matter.