Failed by Pride Organizers, Queer Communities Take Responsibility

After two years of crisis and lockdown related to the pandemic, many of us in Montreal’s queer community have been looking forward to a celebration that reflects our collective struggle: pride and especially the parade.

Historically, Pride has reflected the struggles of a marginalized community, as well as those who have been marginalized within that community. Pride serves as a reminder of those who came before us, such as Marsha P. Johnson and other survivors of the Stonewall riots.

As a Pakistani-Canadian queer Muslim, I deeply understand this struggle. Being Muslim and queer is one of the most insecure identities to embody. The Pride Parade is a place where people like me can come together, see each other and remember that we are not alone in this struggle.

Marlene Desir, also known as Carmen, is the founder of Sweet Like Honey MTL. The group staged an event at La Fontaine Park on the Sunday following the cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade. (Presented by Zahra Haider)

The parade serves more than a physical space or event. It reminds us that while our existence may reflect our resistance, at least we have each other. This space is so important and liberating that it has crossed the western borders. Pakistan celebrated its first trans parade in 2018 and Malawi, where homosexuality is a crime, just held its first pride parade last year .

In Montreal, where I and many other racially queer people live, this desire to come together and share our collective joy and struggle looked very different.

Many of us woke up on Sunday morning to find out that the Pride parade had been cancelled. Social media accounts are flooded with questions. What happened? Even the mayor keeps asking about it. For a city that boasts of its strange friendliness, many were disappointed.

Pride was born as a reaction to unjust cruelty and violence. But what happened to the Sunday parade should serve as a reminder of its capitalist, nationalist evolution. This is the event that is now the subject pink wash as well as rainbow capitalism — ways to show solidarity with queer people while ignoring the radical basis of Pride and its goal of liberation.

As a racial person who actively participates in QTBIPOC (Queer, Transgender, Black, Indigenous and People of Color) spaces, I am very familiar with how inhospitable white-dominated pride spaces can be, so much so that I often refrain from visiting certain events or places where representation is not emphasized.

Much is still unknown about what happened on Sunday. But it is clear that the parade was not a priority for the organizers in Montreal. Perhaps in Montreal it’s easier to forget why it was so important to march in the first place.

In Pakistan where I grew up, annual Aurat Azadi the feminist march brings thousands of people who mostly identify with women together for women’s liberation. These marches are often targeted by religious fundamentalists associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban (Pakistani Taliban), but the demonstrators continue to act with fearless determination.

What excuse does Montreal have? The pride parade is inherently a protest, not a bureaucratic event. How often do organizers hire security for, say, Palestinian protests?

The South Asian Pride group planned to take part in Sunday’s parade. Nidhi Shukla (left) organized an impromptu meeting after the parade was cancelled. (Presented by Zahra Haider)

But there are always upsides and – as history has repeatedly proven – fearless determination in the face of adversity in our communities. Many people chose to hold a pride parade in downtown Montreal anyway. Others from the strange and racial spaces in which I am an active participant met in nearby parks.

Sweet Like Honey, a well-known organizer of lesbians of color, hosted an event at La Fontaine Park instead of the Pride parade. About 130 people showed up to gather and share the queer joy – the parade got a guaranteed “fuck you” because bureaucratic sloppiness won’t stop us from celebrating our shared identity.

Similarly, South Asian Pride, which was supposed to be in the parade, held a meeting at the Parc des Faubourgs instead. Several people got together, danced to cultural music and had a great time.

Pride reflects our historical resistance and simultaneous struggle as a community. The parade is an integral part of our collective liberation. I wish the pride parade organizers in Montreal, the city where I am a queer Muslim from Pakistan, and many others with similar identities feel the same way.

