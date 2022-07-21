Fact check: Biden’s cancer comment causes confusion

President Joe Biden’s speech At a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts, he made an important statement about his health rather than climate change, sparking widespread claims on social media.

Conservative politicians and political commentators focused on a clip from Biden’s speech Wednesday, in which he told a story about growing up near Delaware oil refineries, after the president announced he had cancer.

In response, a White House spokeswoman confirmed the reports as referring to a previously disclosed skin cancer that was removed before Biden became president — not announcing a new diagnosis.

Here are the facts.

Claim: Biden announced he had cancer.

The facts: Biden appeared at a Somerset, Massachusetts power station to announce new measures to combat climate change, calling it an “emergency” and promising stronger action.

At one point in his speech, he discussed the impact of environmental pollution from oil refineries near his hometown, sharing an anecdote from his childhood.

“And guess what? First snow, you know what happens. You have to put your windshield wipers on, literally, oil slicks off the window,” Biden said, according to the White House. Transcript His comments. “That’s why I and a lot of people I grew up with have cancer and why it can — for a long time, Delaware has had the highest cancer rate in the country.”

Right-wing accounts quickly began sharing the clip of the comment, claiming that Biden was revealing that he had cancer.

“BREAKING: Joe Biden Announces He Has Cancer!!” wrote a Republican running for Congress in Florida.

“President Biden says he has cancer. Is this true? Or is the Commander in Chief confused? Who knows!!” Another broad tweet said.

But White House spokesman Andrew Bates.. Confirmed On Twitter, Biden referred to the fact that he publicly revealed that he had skin cancer removed before becoming president.

in a November 2021 memo Briefing Biden’s health, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician for more than a decade, acknowledged that Biden “had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he began the presidency.”

“These lesions were completely excised with clear margins,” the report continued.

Although Biden has suggested that emissions from oil refineries are the cause of his cancer, his doctor has previously linked it to sunlight.

Discussing cancer in his memo, O’Connor wrote that “it is well established that President Biden spent a lot of time in the sun in his youth.”

