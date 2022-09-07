Facing state charges for fraud in New York, Bannon is expected to turn up on Thursday.

Enlarge this image switch title Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Steve Bannon, a former senior political aide to President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in to New York state authorities on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the case.

Bannon will be indicted by the state for committing fraud by misdirecting funds donated to an organization called We Build a Wall.

The charity, launched in 2018, has raised more than $25 million after pledging to help build a wall on the US-Mexico border to curb illegal immigration.

In a statement Tuesday night, Bannon called statewide prosecutions part of a broader “criminal justice system weapon” against conservatives.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office did not respond Wednesday to NPR’s request for comment.

Bannon has previously faced federal charges related to his involvement with the charity.

In August 2020 Department of Justice investigation allegedly he helped set up “a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors,” including in New York State.

The Justice Department alleged that Bannon diverted “hundreds of thousands of dollars” towards personal expenses. He and others are accused of lying to depositors and then creating fake accounts and bills to “cover up their crimes”.

Bannon pleaded not guilty to the charges on August 20, 2020 after being arrested on a yacht off the coast of Connecticut.

Five months later, in one of his last actions before leaving office, Trump Pardons Bannonpraising him in a statement as “an important leader of the conservative movement”.

That pardon blocked federal charges related to Build The Wall Charity, but the Manhattan District Attorney soon launched a separate statewide investigation into Bannon’s activities.

Bannon was Trump’s top adviser during his 2016 presidential campaign. He later worked as a political strategist in the White House.

He now hosts a right-wing podcast called War Room, which often airs and spreads conspiracy theories.

In a statement Tuesday night, Bannon said the criminal charges are part of an effort to silence him ahead of the midterm elections.

“I haven’t started fighting yet,” Bannon said. They’ll have to kill me first.

Two other prominent conservatives who participated in the Build The Wall charity event were not pardoned by Trump.

In April, Brian Colphage and Andrew Badolato plead guilty one charge each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for their roles in the organization.

Colfague also pleaded guilty to separate charges of tax and electronic fraud.

In another case, a federal jury convicted Bannon in July of two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena to testify in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.