type here...
TOP STORIES Facing state charges for fraud in New York, Bannon...
TOP STORIES

Facing state charges for fraud in New York, Bannon is expected to turn up on Thursday.

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses as he leaves a federal court in Washington, D.C., July 22, 2022.

Alex Brandon/AP Photo


hide title

switch title

Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses as he leaves a federal court in Washington, D.C., July 22, 2022.

Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Steve Bannon, a former senior political aide to President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in to New York state authorities on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the case.

Bannon will be indicted by the state for committing fraud by misdirecting funds donated to an organization called We Build a Wall.

The charity, launched in 2018, has raised more than $25 million after pledging to help build a wall on the US-Mexico border to curb illegal immigration.

In a statement Tuesday night, Bannon called statewide prosecutions part of a broader “criminal justice system weapon” against conservatives.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office did not respond Wednesday to NPR’s request for comment.

Bannon has previously faced federal charges related to his involvement with the charity.

In August 2020 Department of Justice investigation allegedly he helped set up “a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors,” including in New York State.

The Justice Department alleged that Bannon diverted “hundreds of thousands of dollars” towards personal expenses. He and others are accused of lying to depositors and then creating fake accounts and bills to “cover up their crimes”.

Bannon pleaded not guilty to the charges on August 20, 2020 after being arrested on a yacht off the coast of Connecticut.

Five months later, in one of his last actions before leaving office, Trump Pardons Bannonpraising him in a statement as “an important leader of the conservative movement”.

That pardon blocked federal charges related to Build The Wall Charity, but the Manhattan District Attorney soon launched a separate statewide investigation into Bannon’s activities.

Bannon was Trump’s top adviser during his 2016 presidential campaign. He later worked as a political strategist in the White House.

He now hosts a right-wing podcast called War Room, which often airs and spreads conspiracy theories.

In a statement Tuesday night, Bannon said the criminal charges are part of an effort to silence him ahead of the midterm elections.

“I haven’t started fighting yet,” Bannon said. They’ll have to kill me first.

Two other prominent conservatives who participated in the Build The Wall charity event were not pardoned by Trump.

In April, Brian Colphage and Andrew Badolato plead guilty one charge each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for their roles in the organization.

Colfague also pleaded guilty to separate charges of tax and electronic fraud.

In another case, a federal jury convicted Bannon in July of two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena to testify in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Previous articleCMA Awards 2022: See who’s nominated
Next articleFormer Saints coach Sean Payton’s pick to win the NFC South? However, this is not Tom Brady’s team.

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Tunnel to Towers’ Frank Siler slams lack of 9/11 education in US schools: ‘It’s appalling’

off Video Frank Siler on lack of 9/11 education in US: 'It's...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden and British PM Truss speak in congratulatory call with Northern Ireland protocol

closer Video Liz Truss has been appointed as the UK's new Prime...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Jane Fonda gives a health update after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

West Virginia coal miner rescues couple trapped in broken-down electric car: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’

closer Video West Virginia coal miners help tourists push a dead electric...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

‘Double-whammy on your fanny’: Why you’re paying more for toilet paper – and getting less

Wholesale tissue paper prices are Climb to an all-time highWhich shows that the inflationary pressure is still increasing. Meanwhile,...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Former Saints coach Sean Payton’s pick to win the NFC South? However, this is not Tom Brady’s team.

HARRISON, Idaho - No, Sean Payton hasn't completely flown ship.Ask the former New Orleans Saints coach to predict...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News