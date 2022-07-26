Facing ‘Putin’s energy blackmail’, Europe agrees to cut Russian gas use

BRUSSELS. Fearing that Russia could turn off the taps this winter, the European Union on Tuesday agreed to an agreement to limit natural gas consumption starting next week in the latest show of determination and solidarity in its push against the Kremlin over President Vladimir Putin’s policies. invasion of Ukraine.

The deal underscored the European Union’s continued ability to reach agreement, even if blunted by compromise, and marked an important step in managing its dependence on Russian energy and overcoming differences in the face of Russian threats.

“Today, the EU has taken a decisive step to counter the threat of a total shutdown of gas supplies from Putin,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, said in a statement shortly after the agreement was signed. reached.