Facing ‘Putin’s energy blackmail’, Europe agrees to cut Russian gas use

BRUSSELS. Fearing that Russia could turn off the taps this winter, the European Union on Tuesday agreed to an agreement to limit natural gas consumption starting next week in the latest show of determination and solidarity in its push against the Kremlin over President Vladimir Putin’s policies. invasion of Ukraine.
The deal underscored the European Union’s continued ability to reach agreement, even if blunted by compromise, and marked an important step in managing its dependence on Russian energy and overcoming differences in the face of Russian threats.
“Today, the EU has taken a decisive step to counter the threat of a total shutdown of gas supplies from Putin,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, said in a statement shortly after the agreement was signed. reached.
For now, cuts aimed at savings of up to 15 percent by spring will be voluntary but could become mandatory if a power crisis or a sudden supply cut in Russia triggers an emergency. How this will be achieved depends on each individual state, but countries will need to immediately look for ways to save money, including by bringing citizens together to change habits regarding the use of heating or air conditioning at home.
Ms von der Leyen said that by acting together and taking into account the energy challenges facing each country, the European Union “provided a solid foundation for the necessary solidarity among member states in the face of Putin’s energy blackmail.”
In no small feat, the commission asked countries less dependent on Russian gas to share the burden of cutting consumption equally, emphasizing that the bloc’s economy is highly integrated and hitting one member could cripple a mall.
The flow of Russian gas, which supplies 40 percent of EU consumption, was less than one-third of the average in June. Gas storage facilities in Europe, usually nearly full at this time of the year in preparation for winter, do not have sufficient stocks to cope with such volatility and shortages. European countries mainly use gas to generate electricity for households, as well as for industry and, especially, for residential heating.
Fuel makes up a quarter of the bloc’s energy mix, with some countries relying on it far more than others. Before the invasion, Germany was dependent on Russia for 55% of its gas imports. Over the past few months, this figure has been reduced to about 30 percent.
The agreement came less than 24 hours after Russian state gas monopoly Gazprom said it would further cut the amount of natural gas it supplies to Germany, Europe’s biggest consumer of Russian gas, via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. “. Limited flows resumed less than a week ago after an annual maintenance closure.
Before the meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of waging an “open gas war” against a “united Europe” and urged leaders not to succumb to Russian threats.
Although the agreement did not require unanimity among the 27 EU states, diplomats involved in the process said that ultimately only one member did not support the deal – Hungary, which previously abstained.
After the Russian invasion, the European Union rallied to pass the sanctions. It has completely banned imports of Russian coal from August 1, and by the end of this year will ban most of the imports of Russian oil. But the oil embargo was a painful measure, as Hungary, which maintains cordial relations with the Kremlin, has managed to free itself for the foreseeable future.
Europe’s move away from fossil fuels
The European Union has begun the transition to more environmentally friendly forms of energy. But financial and geopolitical considerations can complicate the effort.
Tuesday’s gas-cut deal is fraught with internal divisions, but contrary to old habits, member states managed to contain their irritation and come to a quick and seemingly effective compromise.
The European Commission’s initial proposal last week was a less flexible plan to urgently cut fuel use across the bloc. It provided for fewer exceptions and made the Commission responsible for calling the emergency and imposing mandatory restrictions on natural gas.
Controversially, the proposal asked even those countries that are less dependent on Russian gas or have already begun ambitious energy saving plans to equally share the burden of reducing consumption in order to help those who are more dependent.
Critics saw the proposal as primarily beneficial to the bloc’s largest economy and de facto leader, Germany, which is highly dependent on natural gas imports from Russia.
The vulnerability in Germany has changed the old European scenario; during previous financial crises, Germans have pointed the finger at weaker countries, especially in the south of the continent, for their irresponsibility. Now the southern countries, including Greece, Spain and Italy, were able to take the moral high ground.
But the complexities involved in limiting the use of gas in Europe go far beyond banal north-south tensions. Ultimately, the way differences were resolved was completely different from the old EU scenario, usually characterized by fruitless late night meetings and public humiliation.
Instead, EU energy ministers meeting on Tuesday morning in Brussels ended their talks five hours later, arriving at a compromise that seemed to settle individual issues without diluting the policy goals of reducing gas use and eliminating Mr. Putin’s energy threats.
“Europe has achieved a great, I mean amazing level of unity,” said Robert Habeck, Germany’s economy minister. He added that the agreement showed that Mr. Putin’s strategy of jacking up gas prices in an attempt to “split Europe and break its solidarity with Ukraine” would not work.
“Today’s summit and agreement sent a strong, strong signal to the contrary, which I think will be heard in Moscow,” Mr. Khabek said. “Europe will not be divided.”
The compromise plan would liberate Ireland, Cyprus and Malta, island nations that lack the flexibility to find alternative energy sources in the event of a shortage because they are not connected to the continent’s complex pipeline system. The three countries in between have a population of seven million (total EU population of about 450 million) and represent a tiny fraction of total gas consumption.
Other exemptions will apply under certain circumstances to cater for participants with energy difficulties or those who save very well on gas. The Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – have electricity grids connected to Russia’s, and if Russia cuts them off, they won’t be asked to limit their gas consumption either.
Countries that have over-fulfilled storage facilities, such as Poland and Italy, could ask for compensation by reducing their use less, though such an exemption would not be granted automatically, a senior European Commission official said.
And member states will not be allowed to store natural gas for national use in their storage facilities when others are short of it. EU countries have agreed to share their gas reserves and help each other in case of acute shortages using these dense shared pipeline networks.
European officials said the Commission’s original plan would prepare the bloc to comfortably weather a very cold winter without Russian gas imports by cutting gas consumption by about 45 billion cubic meters. The compromise plan would allow them to run through a normal winter without problems, with a little Russian gas, cutting a slightly more modest but still significant 30-40 billion cubic meters.
According to Simone Tagliapietra, an energy policy expert at Brussels-based research group Bruegel, it was a double win: The European Union found a sure way to reduce its dependence on Russian gas and managed to stick together when the Kremlin tried to divide them. .
“According to this plan, by March we can get up to 40 billion cubic meters, and this is exactly what we need,” he said.
“Putin’s strategy was clear from the start, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Russia wants to use the leverage it has over EU countries to try to divide the EU and weaken its position on Ukraine,” he added. Gazprom is no longer a company, it is a geopolitical weapon in the hands of the Kremlin.”
Melissa Eddy provided reports from Berlin and Monika Pronchuk from Brussels.