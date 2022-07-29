Faced with gas shortages, Europe seeks to reduce energy demand

In eastern France, street lights were turned off in a dozen villages at midnight. Barcelona offers home performance evaluation. Warsaw subsidizes homes that replace fossil fuel stoves with heat pumps.

The war in Ukraine has sent oil and gas prices skyrocketing, as Russian President Vladimir V. Putin is showing a willingness to use Russian energy resources as a weapon, and cities across Europe are finding different ways to cut energy consumption.

As Europe’s single largest consumer of Russian gas, Germany may be the country most vulnerable to a Russian energy crisis, but many other countries are also facing at least high prices and limited supplies.