Faced with gas shortages, Europe seeks to reduce energy demand

In eastern France, street lights were turned off in a dozen villages at midnight. Barcelona offers home performance evaluation. Warsaw subsidizes homes that replace fossil fuel stoves with heat pumps.
The war in Ukraine has sent oil and gas prices skyrocketing, as Russian President Vladimir V. Putin is showing a willingness to use Russian energy resources as a weapon, and cities across Europe are finding different ways to cut energy consumption.
As Europe’s single largest consumer of Russian gas, Germany may be the country most vulnerable to a Russian energy crisis, but many other countries are also facing at least high prices and limited supplies.
The harshness or mildness of the coming winter will be a key factor. A mild winter in Europe will dampen global gas demand, as will continued Covid-related restrictions in China, the world’s largest gas consumer. Conversely, a harsh winter with low temperatures will increase demand and push prices even higher.
But European nations can’t wait to see how the weather will change.
Seeking to accelerate its energy independence from Russia, Italy is seeing Algeria as a potential new gas supplier, ramping up renewables and burning more coal to power homes and businesses.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has warned that the country must prepare for a total shutdown of Russian natural gas supplies, said the government will prepare a measured savings plan to curb energy use to address the gas shortage. He also noted that France’s large nuclear power industry makes it less vulnerable than some of its European neighbors.
“Russia is using energy, like food, as a weapon of war,” Mr. Macron said earlier this month.
Elisabeth Borne, France’s prime minister, told lawmakers in early July that France would renationalize its state-backed electricity giant, Électricité de France, which generates most of the country’s electricity and operates all of its nuclear power plants.
In Belgium the government reversed the decision phase out nuclear power by 2025 and extend the life of two reactors by another ten years. And the governments of Austria and the Netherlands have taken steps to switch to coal-fired power plants, which have either been shut down or scheduled to be phased out. These actions, however, have raised concerns that the European Union’s efforts to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 will be thwarted.
Lawmakers in Poland have backed measures that would allow them to increase their gas storage capacity and loosen rules on fuel trading. Reuters reported.
Britain’s National Grid released an assessment of its expected supply shortfalls this winter, saying in a report that “while the UK is not as dependent on Russian gas as the rest of Europe, it is clear that cutting off gas flows to Europe could have indirect consequences, including very high prices. “.
The organization, which released an unusual advance forecast to help the energy industry prepare for the colder months, said it would deal with expensive and unpredictable power, as well as any outages, by postponing the shutdown of coal-fired plants.
National Grid also encouraged more involvement in a “demand-side response” that seemed to refer to the possible need for individuals to reduce or accept limits on electricity consumption.