It’s a weekend full of wedding bells. JLo and Ben Affleck aren’t the only power couple. Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg is married to marketing executive and former TV producer Tom Bernthal Western themed wedding in Wyoming On Saturday.

According to People magazine, the wedding ceremony featured several western elements, including Bernthal wearing cowboy boots and jeans.

Sandberg announced her wedding on Instagram.

“Marriage,” she wrote in the caption, followed by seven heart emojis.

In his own Instagram post, Bernthal shared the same picture as his new wife.

“After both losses, @sherylsandberg and I never thought we’d find love again. Over the past three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Today our wedding is a dream come true,” he wrote. .

Five of the couple’s children served as members wedding party Sandberg has two children and Bernthal has three.

“This is our wedding, the seven of us,” Bernthal told PEOPLE.

Sandberg said, “We keep saying, ‘We’re all getting married.'”

When the couple got engaged in 2020, Bernthal proposed with a ring with five small hidden diamonds under the setting to represent their five children.

Writer Rob Goldberg, brother of Sandberg’s late husband Dave, co-executives Newlyweds. It’s “as close to Dave’s blessing” as it gets, he said. Dave Goldberg died in 2015 after collapsing from heart-related complications while on vacation in Mexico.

Sandberg and Bernthal began dating in 2019 after Goldberg introduced them.

The Outgoing meta executive She had previously said she “might never date again, much less marry” after her husband’s death, but his brother “had a different idea.”

“He just knew I wanted to meet you,” she wrote to Bernthal in a letter published by Good Housekeeping last year. “The first time I held your hand, I had no clue that you were going to change my life.”

Sandberg announced that she plans to leave the company in the fall to focus on her philanthropic work and her family.

In lieu of bringing gifts, the couple asked guests to make donations to VOW and CARE to support child marriage prevention programs and poverty reduction efforts.

Sandberg said she and Bernthal are choosing to marry, but thousands around the world are still forced into child marriage.

She said that we ourselves are donating. “But we also invite our guests to celebrate with us and try to end child marriage.”

The couple raised $1 million for VOW and $10 million for CARE, Sandberg told PEOPLE.