type here...
TOP STORIES Facebook users report celebrity spam is flooding their feeds
TOP STORIES

Facebook users report celebrity spam is flooding their feeds

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Facebook parent company Meta has confirmed an issue with the company’s feed after users reported a glitch in their feed showing celebrity page spam. Here the Facebook logo is visible on the computer.

ALASTER PIKE/AFP via Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

ALASTER PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook parent company Meta has confirmed an issue with the company’s feed after users reported a glitch in their feed showing celebrity page spam. Here the Facebook logo is visible on the computer.

ALASTER PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of Facebook users are reporting a strange glitch with the social networking platform on Wednesday morning.

Many users reported that their feeds showed posts by people commenting on celebrity pages, even if they didn’t follow the person who left the comment or the celebrity.

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people problems with their Facebook feed. We have resolved the issue as quickly as possible for anyone affected, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson told NPR.

Users began reporting problems with Facebook around 2 AM ET, and the issue was fixed shortly after 5 AM ET.

Downdetectora service that monitors problems and failures in the operation of websites in real time. thousands of questions related to Facebook – with 81% of complaints related to the website feed, according to CNBC.

As of Wednesday morning, 45% of users reported problems with the Facebook feed, while only 12% of users report problems with the website in general.

Nebraska cops used Facebook posts to investigate alleged illegal abortion.

Reproductive rights in America

Nebraska cops used Facebook posts to investigate alleged illegal abortion.

News of the Facebook outage comes after Meta recently reached a settlement in a $37.5 million lawsuit that accused the tech giant of violating user privacy.

Users, according to Reuterssaid that while they didn’t want to share their location with the social media platform, Meta shared their location from their IP address.

According to Reuters, the company is accused of using this information to send targeted advertisements to users.

Previous articleHe is playing the role of a sidekick in ‘Ramy’. Now he is working on his own show
Next articleLen Dawson smoked a halftime cigarette during the Super Bowl and the photo will never be forgotten

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ gets an assist from Ryan Reynolds but still doesn’t score

(CNN)"Welcome to Wrexham" wants to position itself as "the real 'Ted Lasso,'" but that's...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

If Biden doesn’t stop China’s land grab, Congress will

off Video Rep. Newhouse: Now is the time to stop China...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Divers recover a submerged Ford F-150 in Canada’s Arctic waters

closer Video Review: 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline The 2022 Ford Expedition is...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Maxwell Frost, one of the first Gen Z candidates for Congress, has won his primary

Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Transfer news Hudson-Odoi close to loan at Leverkusen

Callum Hudson-Odoi appears set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea after turning down two loan offers...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Académie Nouvel cartoon draws backlash for portraying Muslims

A controversial cartoon published in New Brunswick's largest French-language newspaper sparked backlash over its portrayal of Muslims. A...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News