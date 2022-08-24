Facebook users report celebrity spam is flooding their feeds

Enlarge this image toggle signature ALASTER PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of Facebook users are reporting a strange glitch with the social networking platform on Wednesday morning.

Many users reported that their feeds showed posts by people commenting on celebrity pages, even if they didn’t follow the person who left the comment or the celebrity.

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people problems with their Facebook feed. We have resolved the issue as quickly as possible for anyone affected, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson told NPR.

Users began reporting problems with Facebook around 2 AM ET, and the issue was fixed shortly after 5 AM ET.

Downdetectora service that monitors problems and failures in the operation of websites in real time. thousands of questions related to Facebook – with 81% of complaints related to the website feed, according to CNBC.

As of Wednesday morning, 45% of users reported problems with the Facebook feed, while only 12% of users report problems with the website in general.

News of the Facebook outage comes after Meta recently reached a settlement in a $37.5 million lawsuit that accused the tech giant of violating user privacy.

Users, according to Reuterssaid that while they didn’t want to share their location with the social media platform, Meta shared their location from their IP address.

According to Reuters, the company is accused of using this information to send targeted advertisements to users.