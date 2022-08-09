Facebook fails to get accused scammer’s lawsuit dismissed from British Columbia court

Facebook lost a $50 million lawsuit dismissal from an alleged scammer over an “impostor page” that used his name and image.

Vancouver Island resident Timothy Craig Durkin filed a lawsuit against the social media giant in the summer of 2020, alleging that he tried unsuccessfully for months to get administrators to close the fake account.

In response, Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc., filed an application in the British Columbia Supreme Court to find the lawsuit an abuse of process.

Last week, Judge John Steves refused to strike out the case, finding that despite Durkin’s motley legal background, there was no evidence of “evasive, belligerent, deliberately vague or dishonest” behavior in the case.

“I disagree with the defendants that the claim does not disclose reasonable claims, that it is unnecessary, scandalous, unfounded or vexing, that it is likely to prejudice, embarrass or delay a fair trial or hearing, or that it is otherwise way is an abuse of litigation”, Steves wrote in his decision .

“Of course, the statement has its difficulties, but at this stage I cannot conclude that it is doomed to failure.”

Durkin is representing himself in court, and the judge found a number of problems with his current lawsuit. Steves said it could not continue as it stood and told Durkin to revisit the lawsuit to include more details about his allegations of negligence against the social media company.

Long legal history in British Columbia and the US

Facebook specifically argued that Durkin’s lawsuit should be dismissed due to “a history of willful and willful failure to comply with the rules and orders of this court in the context of other litigation.”

Indeed, Darkin’s name has been in the news numerous times in recent years as he has been embroiled in case after case in civil and criminal courts, as well as in securities litigation.

He is particularly well known for his six-year legal battle over ownership of the famous Sooke Harbor House hotel.

The world famous resort hotel Sooke Harbor House is at the center of a protracted legal battle between Timothy Durkin and his partner, as well as Frederick and Sinclair Philip. (Michael MacArthur/CBC)

In 2020, the judge sided with Frederick and Philip Sinclair. rewarding them with $4 million for their fight for control of hotel from Darkin and his partner Roger Gregory.

In a scathing decision, the judge described Durkin as a “snobby bully” who is “completely unencumbered by the usual standards of morality, honesty and decency”, noting that Durkin gave false affidavits in order to obtain an injunction banning the Philips hotel.

Unfortunately, by the time Philips finally won, the hotel had already been sold in a foreclosure litigation.

The British Columbia Securities Commission said that Durkin swindled an investor out of $1 million by selling a fake share of ownership in a hotel, and findings from the case are expected this fall.

Durkin also recently lost his libel suit against the Victorian-based online publication The Capital Daily over an article by journalist Tori Marlan titled “The Man Who Stole the Hotel: How Timothy Durkin Took Control of Sooke Harbor House”.

Referee in this case found that Marlan’s work was “high-quality, detailed journalism” and that continuing Durkin’s trial would have a chilling effect on media investigations in the public interest.

South of the border Durkin was accused of running a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme in Alabama. He denied any involvement or knowledge of the fraud.

In his filing in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Timothy Craig Durkin says that someone opened this “self-proclaimed” account in his name. He is now suing the social media giant for $50 million. (Facebook)

In the case of Facebook, the “imposter” account appears to have been set up to troll Durkin in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme. It included a profile picture of Durkin’s face and a picture of handcuffed hands on the cover.

Durkin claims that he and others reported the page’s existence via an online form for non-Facebook users, but he received a report of the problem saying “we are working to fix it as soon as possible.”

According to the lawsuit, Durkin claims he continued to receive the same response in the following months and ended up sending a letter by courier to the managing director of Facebook Canada asking him to “remove the impostor’s page from the social network.”