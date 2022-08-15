FA investigates after Tuchel laments ‘problems with referee’

The Football Association is investigating Thomas Tuchel’s remarks about Anthony Taylor after the Chelsea manager suggested that the referee stop refereeing his team’s matches.

Tuchel, who is already likely to be suspended for one game after his extraordinary touchline encounter over a handshake with Antonio Conte following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, faces the prospect of further disciplinary action after how he showed up to ask Taylor a question. impartiality.

The German was furious after both Spurs goals stood in disputed circumstances, depriving his team of a vital victory, and he didn’t hold back his criticism of the refereeing. Tuchel said “the whole dressing room” had problems with Taylor, who had infuriated Chelsea with his decisions, and went on to question whether the 43-year-old should be barred from taking over at Stamford Bridge. the game is no more.

Tuchel’s comments, who are also waiting to see if he and Conte will face FA charges after both rival coaches were shown red cards, come less than a year after more than 80,000 Chelsea fans signed a petition. urging Taylor to be removed from his club’s fixtures. Statistics show that Taylor has given more yellow cards to Chelsea players in his career than any other team. He also showed controversial red cards to Rhys James and Mateo Kovacic while he was criticized for not punishing Manchester United’s Harry Maguire for explicitly stamping Michy Batshuayi in February 2020.

This story resulted in a draw between Chelsea and Spurs. Tuchel’s first eruption came when Taylor decided not to penalize Rodrigo Bentancur for challenging Kai Havertz in preparation for Pierre-Émile Høibjerg, making it 1–1 midway through the second half. He also argued that the goal should have been ruled out for offside against Richarlison.

However, Mike Dean, video assistant referee, decided that the Spurs striker had not interfered with play and that his position had not affected Edouard Mendy’s ability to deflect Hojbjerg’s shot. The referees were guided by the fact that Mendy was hitting the Chelsea defenders instead of appealing for offside.

But Tuchel was furious. He complained about not giving Havertz a free kick and then collided with Conte on the touchline. Two managers had to be separated, and both received orders.

Tuchel was later spoken to by the fourth official after he rushed to the touchline to celebrate as Reece James had put Chelsea out 2-1. a corner that led to Harry Kane equalizing in the 96th minute did not result in Dean instructing Taylor to sack Spurs centre-back Christian Romero for pulling Mark Cucurella’s hair.

Taylor did not see the incident in real time and Dean believed that Romero did not commit a red card infraction. The Argentine will not face backdating from the FA.

However, Tuchel has reason to respond after his comments about Taylor. He was told that Chelsea fans have historical grievances against Taylor. “I don’t think only some fans think that way,” he said. “I can assure you that the whole locker room, every person thinks so. I can not understand how the first goal is not out of the game. And I can’t understand since when players can pull other people’s hair, stay on the field and attack in the last corner.