Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular Formula One drivers on the circuit, will not return to McLaren Racing next season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ricciardo raced for Renault in 2019 and 2020 before joining Lando Norris at McLaren. However, in 35 starts between the 2021 and 2022 season, he had just one win.

“McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season,” the team said.

“The team is grateful for Daniel’s dedication and contribution, including that memorable win at Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strong together.”

Ricciardo released his own video saying 2022 would be his last season with McLaren.

“Obviously, we made a lot of efforts on both sides, but it didn’t work out the way we wanted, because the team decided to make a change next year. We had a lot of discussions, but in the end we mutually agreed that it was right for both of us,” he said.

The Australian racer said he will continue to race for the rest of the season.

“I look back on this time with McLaren with a smile. I learned a lot about myself, I think things that will help me in the next stage of my career, but I think about life in general,” he added.

He said he still believes he can perform at the highest level.

Ricciardo first denied rumors that he was leaving McLaren in July.

The next stop on the Formula One circuit is the Belgian Grand Prix. The first two practices are set for Friday, with final practice and qualifying taking place on Saturday. The race begins at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Nine races remain on the F1 docket.