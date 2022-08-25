New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Annual Russian Grand Prix Next month’s scheduled race was canceled after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali vowed this week that another race in the country would never happen again.

F1 canceled its deal in May after canceling the race in February due to “sadness and shock” following the opening days of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. According to reports at the time But Domenicali clarified the sport’s stance on the issue this week, saying F1 has no plans to hold future events.

“I’ve always believed you never say never,” Domenicali told Sport Bild magazine. According to GrandPrix.com . “But in this case, I can definitely promise — we won’t negotiate with them anymore.

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season

“No more racing in Russia.”

However, CEO of Russian GP promoter ANO Rosgonki Alexei Titov responded to Domenicali’s comments, saying the future of their relationship was “unclear” and that his comments had a “pronounced political meaning”.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The current situation in world sports is highly politicized. Domenicali’s words should be taken into account here. What he said has a pronounced political meaning that is unrelated to the true spirit of sports.” He said via Reuters.

“Today the future of our relationship is truly unclear. We will consider Domenicali’s position in our next work.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Titov also said the debt is from a canceled event that has been held since 2014. To be reimbursed by F1.