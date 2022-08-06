New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“The Flash,” starred Ezra Miller According to a report, just like Barry Allen, the actor is still moving forward despite his recent scandals and numerous arrests.

Per Variety , Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he is “very excited” for the upcoming film, which has a June 2023 release date.

“We saw ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2,'” Zaslav said.

“We are very excited about them,” he added. “We’ve seen them. We think they’re fantastic and we think we can make them better.”

Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Miller has been at the center of controversy for the past few months. The The actor was arrested several times for disorderly conduct and assault in Hawaii. Miller is accused of “grooming” 18-year-old activist Tocata Iron Eyes from the age of 12 with “cult-like and emotionally manipulative, controlling behavior.”

The ‘Batgirl’ movie was killed by Warner Bros. Despite costing around $100M

Court documents filed by her parents in June show the couple requested a restraining order against Miller, claiming the 29-year-old was “physically and emotionally” abusing their daughter.

lightning” The news comes soon after Warner Bros. canceled the franchise’s sister film, “Batgirl.”

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed that the DC Comics film is being shelved as the budget has reportedly ballooned to more than $90 million. COVID-19 delays and related shutdowns.

“The decision not to release ‘Batgirl’ reflects a strategic shift in our leadership regarding the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zaslav is understood to have defended the company’s decision to cancel the sister film. We will not launch the film until it is ready.

Leslie Grace, who is set to play Barbara Gordon in “Batgirl,” took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo from the set of the nearly $100 million superhero film, “Querida Familia!” A series of movie images and footage have been shared starting with the title. – means “Dear Family!” In Spanish.

“In light of the recent news about our film ‘Batgirl’, I am proud of all the love, hard work and purpose our amazing cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote.

She went on to say that it was truly a “blessing” to work with such an amazing team on the project, and added a special note to all “Batgirl” fans: “To every Batgirl fan – thank you for the love and trust that allowed me to wear the cape and be, as Babs said it best, “my own hero!” #Batgirl Change!”

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.